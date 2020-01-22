Nebraska football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Nebraska Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 Purdue

Sept. 12 Central Michigan

Sept. 19 South Dakota State

Sept. 26 Cincinnati

Oct. 3 at Northwestern

Oct. 10 Illinois

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Rutgers

Oct. 31 at Ohio State

Nov. 7 Penn State

Nov. 14 at Iowa

Nov. 21 at Wisconsin

Nov. 27 Minnesota

Big Ten Teams Missed: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State

Nebraska Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: This is this year’s Minnesota helped by a light and breezy schedule – to a point – over the first seven games. The Huskers beat Cincinnati, roll though the start of the Big Ten schedule, and then don’t completely collapse in the back half run of four road games in five weeks before dealing with the Gophers.

They win two of the four games against at Ohio State, Penn State, at Iowa and at Wisconsin, and take down Minnesota in the regular season finale.

Nebraska Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: The Huskers stumble out of the gate against Purdue, lose to Cincinnati, and drop the road date at Northwestern for a 2-3 start. Realistically, they’re not going to start worse than 4-3 with this slate, however, the back half is a bear.

In a total nightmare scenario, they lost their last five games. More realistically in a bad way, they end up losing at least three of their last five.

Nebraska Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Nebraska football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 31 at Ohio State

2. Nov. 21 at Wisconsin

3. Nov. 7 Penn State

4. Nov. 14 at Iowa

5. Nov. 27 Minnesota

6. Sept. 5 Purdue

7. Sept. 26 Cincinnati

8. Sept. 12 Central Michigan

9. Oct. 3 at Northwestern

10. Oct. 10 Illinois

11. Oct. 24 at Rutgers

12. Sept. 19 South Dakota State