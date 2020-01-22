NC State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

NC State Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 3 at Louisville

Sept. 12 Mississippi State

Sept. 19 at Troy

Sept. 26 Delaware

Oct. 3 Florida State

Oct. 10 Duke

Oct. 17 at Clemson

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Wake Forest

Nov. 7 Boston College

Nov. 14 at Syracuse

Nov. 21 Liberty

Nov. 27 at North Carolina

ACC Teams Missed: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

NC State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Wolfpack turn things around right away after a bad 2019 with a strong road win at Louisville on a Thursday night. They follow it up by taking down Mississippi State and the Mike Leach offense. After a 2-0 start, they roll through a run of five home games in six dates, losing the one road game in between it all against Clemson.

Realistically, they lose one of those home dates, but they split the November road games against Syracuse and North Carolina to close out the big bounce-back run.

NC State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They start out losing to both Louisville and Mississippi State, and they drop the home game against Florida State in a 3-3 start before going to Clemson. They don’t win all three in a run of three home games in four weeks starting in Halloween, and they drop both road games at Syracuse and North Carolina.

NC State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the NC State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 17 at Clemson

2. Sept. 12 Mississippi State

3. Sept. 3 at Louisville

4. Oct. 3 Florida State

5. Nov. 27 at North Carolina

6. Nov. 14 at Syracuse

7. Oct. 31 Wake Forest

8. Nov. 7 Boston College

9. Oct. 10 Duke

10. Sept. 19 at Troy

11. Nov. 21 Liberty

12. Sept. 26 Delaware