NC State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

NC State Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 3 at Louisville
Sept. 12 Mississippi State
Sept. 19 at Troy
Sept. 26 Delaware
Oct. 3 Florida State
Oct. 10 Duke
Oct. 17 at Clemson
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Wake Forest
Nov. 7 Boston College
Nov. 14 at Syracuse
Nov. 21 Liberty
Nov. 27 at North Carolina
ACC Teams Missed: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech
NC State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Wolfpack turn things around right away after a bad 2019 with a strong road win at Louisville on a Thursday night. They follow it up by taking down Mississippi State and the Mike Leach offense. After a 2-0 start, they roll through a run of five home games in six dates, losing the one road game in between it all against Clemson.
Realistically, they lose one of those home dates, but they split the November road games against Syracuse and North Carolina to close out the big bounce-back run.
NC State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: They start out losing to both Louisville and Mississippi State, and they drop the home game against Florida State in a 3-3 start before going to Clemson. They don’t win all three in a run of three home games in four weeks starting in Halloween, and they drop both road games at Syracuse and North Carolina.
NC State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the NC State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
