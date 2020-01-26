Missouri football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Missouri Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Central Arkansas

Sept. 12 Vanderbilt

Sept. 19 at South Carolina

Sept. 26 Eastern Michigan

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at BYU

Oct. 17 Georgia

Oct. 24 Kentucky

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 at Florida

Nov. 21 Louisiana

Nov. 28 Arkansas

SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Missouri Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Tigers come out rolling over Central Arkansas before opening up the SEC season with dates against Vanderbilt and a trip to South Carolina. 4-0 with a win over Eastern Michigan, the Eli Drinkwitz era is red hot.

It splits the dates at Tennessee and against Georgia, gets by BYU on the road and Kentucky at home, and wins three of its last four games, only losing at Florida.

Missouri Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: Mizzou needs a little while to get going. It loses at South Carolina, Tennessee and BYU in a run of three road games in four weeks, and follows it up with a loss to Georgia. There’s a win in the middle of the season to pull up out of the nosedive, but the loss at Florida puts the pressure on. A stunning home loss to either Louisiana or Arkansas makes Drinkwitz’s first season in Columbia a loser.

Get Missouri Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Missouri Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Missouri football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 14 at Florida

2. Oct. 17 Georgia

3. Oct. 3 at Tennessee

4. Sept. 19 at South Carolina

5. Oct. 24 Kentucky

6. Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

7. Sept. 12 Vanderbilt

8. Oct. 10 at BYU

9. Sept. 26 Eastern Michigan

10. Nov. 28 Arkansas

11. Nov. 21 Louisiana

12. Sept. 5 Central Arkansas