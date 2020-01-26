Missouri football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Missouri Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Central Arkansas
Sept. 12 Vanderbilt
Sept. 19 at South Carolina
Sept. 26 Eastern Michigan
Oct. 3 at Tennessee
Oct. 10 at BYU
Oct. 17 Georgia
Oct. 24 Kentucky
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Mississippi State
Nov. 14 at Florida
Nov. 21 Louisiana
Nov. 28 Arkansas
SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Missouri Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Tigers come out rolling over Central Arkansas before opening up the SEC season with dates against Vanderbilt and a trip to South Carolina. 4-0 with a win over Eastern Michigan, the Eli Drinkwitz era is red hot.
It splits the dates at Tennessee and against Georgia, gets by BYU on the road and Kentucky at home, and wins three of its last four games, only losing at Florida.
Missouri Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: Mizzou needs a little while to get going. It loses at South Carolina, Tennessee and BYU in a run of three road games in four weeks, and follows it up with a loss to Georgia. There’s a win in the middle of the season to pull up out of the nosedive, but the loss at Florida puts the pressure on. A stunning home loss to either Louisiana or Arkansas makes Drinkwitz’s first season in Columbia a loser.
Missouri Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Missouri football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
