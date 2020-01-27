Mississippi State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 New Mexico

Sept. 12 at NC State

Sept. 19 Arkansas

Sept. 26 Tulane

Oct. 3 Texas A&M

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Alabama

Oct. 24 at LSU

Oct. 31 Auburn

Nov. 7 Missouri

Nov. 14 at Kentucky

Nov. 21 Alabama A&M

Nov. 26 at Ole Miss

SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: Mike Leach’s offense gets a week to tune up against New Mexico, and then it goes on a run with a 4-0 September with a nice win at NC State followed up by wins over Arkansas and Tulane. In a wide-open shootout, the Bulldogs gt by Texas A&M before getting a week off to prepare for Alabama.

In a realistic best case scenario, they somehow split the road dates against Alabama and LSU before pulling off a win over Auburn. They roll through the final month, including a win on the road over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The offense doesn’t work right away – the pieces aren’t there. There’s a loss at NC State and the date against Texas A&M is a dud. Nothing fun happens for a while with losses at Alabama and LSU before losing to Auburn for a 2-5 start. A loss at Kentucky puts the pressure on to stay alive for a bowl game, and that goes away with a loss to Ole Miss on the road.

Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Mississippi State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 17 at Alabama

2. Oct. 24 at LSU

3. Oct. 31 Auburn

4. Oct. 3 Texas A&M

5. Nov. 14 at Kentucky

6. Nov. 26 at Ole Miss

7. Sept. 12 at NC State

8. Nov. 7 Missouri

9. Sept. 19 Arkansas

10. Sept. 26 Tulane

11. Sept. 5 New Mexico

12. Nov. 21 Alabama A&M