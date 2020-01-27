Mississippi State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 New Mexico
Sept. 12 at NC State
Sept. 19 Arkansas
Sept. 26 Tulane
Oct. 3 Texas A&M
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Alabama
Oct. 24 at LSU
Oct. 31 Auburn
Nov. 7 Missouri
Nov. 14 at Kentucky
Nov. 21 Alabama A&M
Nov. 26 at Ole Miss
SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: Mike Leach’s offense gets a week to tune up against New Mexico, and then it goes on a run with a 4-0 September with a nice win at NC State followed up by wins over Arkansas and Tulane. In a wide-open shootout, the Bulldogs gt by Texas A&M before getting a week off to prepare for Alabama.
In a realistic best case scenario, they somehow split the road dates against Alabama and LSU before pulling off a win over Auburn. They roll through the final month, including a win on the road over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.
Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: The offense doesn’t work right away – the pieces aren’t there. There’s a loss at NC State and the date against Texas A&M is a dud. Nothing fun happens for a while with losses at Alabama and LSU before losing to Auburn for a 2-5 start. A loss at Kentucky puts the pressure on to stay alive for a bowl game, and that goes away with a loss to Ole Miss on the road.
Mississippi State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Mississippi State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
