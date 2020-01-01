Minnesota Wins Outback Bowl Over Auburn 31-24: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Minnesota Wins Outback Bowl Over Auburn 31-24 Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Minnesota wins Outback Bowl

Final Score: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

CFN Prediction: Auburn 27, Minnesota 17

Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 54

5. This one bowl game doesn’t change up the rivalry aspect of things, but …

Yeah, Auburn beat Alabama and ruined a possible trip to the College Football Playoff. That was the game that mattered to Tiger fans, and everything else was just gravy.

And then the Tigers got beaten up by the fifth-best team in the Big Ten.

Yeah, Minnesota had the Big Ten Championship appearance and a possibly College Football Playoff shot there for the taking, and got destroyed at home by Wisconsin.

And then the Gophers came out and pitched a gem against the team that beat Alabama and Oregon.

It wasn’t a College Football Playoff game, and it wasn’t the Rose Bowl, or the Sugar Bowl, or anything more than a big moment that would’ve either confirmed that Auburn really was that good – and happened to play a slew of nasty teams – or would’ve validated all the wonderful things Minnesota did this season.

Yeah, Wisconsin might have the Paul Bunyan Axe, but Minnesota just came up with its first season with 11 or more wins since 1904 – and that team beat Twin Cities High School to get there.

