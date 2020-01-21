Minnesota football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Minnesota Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 3 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 12 Tennessee Tech

Sept. 18 Iowa

Sept. 26 BYU (Homecoming)

Oct. 3 at Maryland

Oct. 10 at Wisconsin

Oct. 17 Michigan

Oct. 24 at Illinois

Oct. 31 at Michigan State

Nov. 7 Purdue

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Northwestern

Nov. 27 at Nebraska

Big Ten Teams Missed: Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Minnesota Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Gophers take care of home early on, rolling through a better non-conference schedule – Florida Atlantic, Tennessee Tech, BYU – than last year, but still workable and beating Iowa on a Friday night. They get to 5-0 with a win at Maryland.

They split the midseason showdowns at Wisconsin and against Michigan, and the push through a three-game stretch at Illinois, at Michigan State and against Purdue before getting a week off. They’re not going 11-1 – they either go through the games against Northwestern and at Nebraska, and lost an earlier battle.

Minnesota Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: They suffer a misfire against either Florida Atlantic or BYU, and they lose the Big Ten opener against Iowa. They then struggle way too often in the run of four road games in five weeks losing to Wisconsin and Michigan State, and lose the home game against Michigan.

In the most realistically bad scenario, the Gophers won’t end up with a losing season, but they fight to get through the finishing kick to get to six wins – but lose at Nebraska to close things out.

Minnesota Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Minnesota football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 10 at Wisconsin

2. Oct. 17 Michigan

3. Nov. 27 at Nebraska

4. Sept. 18 Iowa

5. Oct. 31 at Michigan State

6. Oct. 24 at Illinois

7. Nov. 7 Purdue

8. Oct. 3 at Maryland

9. Nov. 21 Northwestern

10. Sept. 3 Florida Atlantic

11. Sept. 26 BYU

12. Sept. 12 Tennessee Tech