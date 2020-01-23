Michigan State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Michigan State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Northwestern

Sept. 12 at BYU

Sept. 19 Toledo

Sept. 26 Miami

Oct. 3 at Iowa

Oct. 10 Michigan

Oct. 17 Ohio State

Oct. 24 at Indiana

Oct. 31 Minnesota

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 at Penn State

Nov. 21 Rutgers

Nov. 28 at Maryland

Big Ten Teams Missed: Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Michigan State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Spartans take out Northwestern in the season and Big Ten opener without much of a problem, and they survive and advance the dangerous date at BYU. After beating Toledo at home, they take out Miami to generate enough national interest to set up a huge October.

They don’t roll through the three week against at Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State, but they come up with wins in two of the three games, and they get through the second half of the season with only one loss in the final five games – likely at Penn State.

Michigan State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They lose at BYU, and they can’t handle whatever Miami is bringing to East Lansing. Realistically – in a worst case scenario – they start out 2-2, and then comes the big problem.

They lose at Iowa, drop the rivalry date against Michigan, and can’t stop Ohio State for a rough 2-4 start with a trip to Indiana to follow. They only win one of the next three games – Minnesota and at Penn State after going to Bloomington – but they beat Rutgers. With bowl eligibility on the line, they gack away the trip to Maryland.

Michigan State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Michigan State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 17 Ohio State

2. Nov. 14 at Penn State

3. Oct. 10 Michigan

4. Oct. 3 at Iowa

5. Oct. 31 Minnesota

6. Sept. 26 Miami

7. Oct. 24 at Indiana

8. Sept. 12 at BYU

9. Sept. 5 Northwestern

10. Nov. 28 at Maryland

11. Nov. 21 Rutgers

12. Sept. 19 Toledo