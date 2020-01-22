Michigan football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 at Washington

Sept. 12 Ball State

Sept. 19 Arkansas State

Sept. 26 Wisconsin

Oct. 3 Penn State

Oct. 10 at Michigan State

Oct. 17 at Minnesota

Oct. 24 Purdue (Homecoming)

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Maryland

Nov. 14 at Rutgers

Nov. 21 Indiana

Nov. 28 at Ohio State

Big Ten Teams Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern

Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: It all has to start with a win at Washington. Do that, and it sets the positive tone for the first half of the season. The Wolverines don’t leave Michigan over a five-game stretch, and they beat Wisconsin, Penn State and at Michigan State before going away to deal with Minnesota.

Realistically, they drop one game along the way, but they roll through November against Maryland, at Rutgers, and Indiana, and then … they finally beat Ohio State, and on the road.

Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: The Wolverines lose at Washington. If they start out with a loss, they have no margin for error the rest of the way. They lose to both Wisconsin and Penn State at home, drop one of the two road games at Michigan State and Minnesota, and, of course, they lose in Columbus.

Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Michigan football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 28 at Ohio State

2. Sept. 5 at Washington

3. Oct. 3 Penn State

4. Sept. 26 Wisconsin

5. Oct. 10 at Michigan State

6. Oct. 17 at Minnesota

7. Nov. 21 Indiana

8. Oct. 24 Purdue

9. Nov. 7 Maryland

10. Nov. 14 at Rutgers

11. Sept. 19 Arkansas State

12. Sept. 12 Ball State