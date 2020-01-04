Miami University vs. Louisiana: LendingTree Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Miami University vs. Louisiana: LendingTree Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Miami University vs. Louisiana: LendingTree Bowl Broadcast

Date: Monday, January 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Lad-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN

Miami University (8-5) vs. Louisiana (10-3) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The LendingTree Bowl

– Can the LendingTree be better than the Dollar General, GoDaddy and GMAC bowls? Those other ones weren’t bad through the years after starting out as the Mobile Alabama Bowl, with two of the last three – when it was the Dollar General – close enough to be interesting.

It’s also the last college football game of the year before the final performance in New Orleans on January 13th. And best of all timing-wise, this comes on the Monday after the two NFL wild card games. This is the bowl game for the fans who haven’t had enough football and need something to bridge the gap to the huge following weekend.

– Is this it – or close to it – for Billy Napier at Louisiana? He says he’s not talking to Mississippi State for its open job, but he’s one of the hot young prospects out there whose offense is ready to roll at a – no offense, ULL – bigger gig.

For now, he’s been able to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to theirs second straight bowl game on his watch, but he could use a W after the team was rolled by Tulane in the 2018 Cure.

The program has lost two straight bowls after winning their first four, and it comes into this on a bit of a roll, winning six straight before pushing Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title game loss.

– It’s already been a fantastic season for Miami University. It pulled off a shocker with a MAC Championship run in the first winning season under head coach Chuck Martin. He lost his first bowl appearance with the program in the 2016 St. Petersburg against Mississippi State, but this has traditionally been a strong bowl program – even if five of the all-time seven bowl wins came before 2003.

Win – you’re the MAC champion, Miami – and the MAC goes 4-3 this bowl season.