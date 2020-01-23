Miami football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Miami Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Temple

Sept. 12 Wagner

Sept. 19 UAB

Sept. 26 at Michigan State

Oct. 3 Pitt

Oct. 9 at Wake Forest

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 North Carolina

Oct. 31 at Virginia

Nov. 7 Florida State

Nov. 14 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 28 Duke

ACC Teams Missed: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse

Miami Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: There’s no Clemson to deal with from the Atlantic, and the tough non-conference game at Michigan State comes after a three-game build-up to get everything rolling. The Canes start 3-0 before pulling off the win in East Lansing. With a win over Pitt, they’re 5-0 before the schedule starts to get a whole lot tougher.

Out of the four road games in six dates, they win two of them, win the home games against North Carolina, Florida State and Duke, and go off to the ACC Championship for the second time in three years.

Miami Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: They lose at Michigan State, and they have more problems on the road the rest of the way. There’s a sense of positivity with wins over Pitt and North Carolina, but struggle in the Friday night game at Wake Forest, and lost at Virginia going into the Florida State game.

They lose two of the four November games and had to fight to get bowl eligible. The regular season finale against Duke is to get to six wins.

Miami Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Miami football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 14 at Virginia Tech

2. Sept. 26 at Michigan State

3. Oct. 31 at Virginia

4. Nov. 7 Florida State

5. Oct. 3 Pitt

6. Oct. 9 at Wake Forest

7. Oct. 24 North Carolina

8. Nov. 21 at Georgia Tech

9. Nov. 28 Duke

10. Sept. 5 Temple

11. Sept. 19 UAB

12. Sept. 12 Wagner