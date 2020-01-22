Maryland football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Maryland Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 Towson

Sept. 12 Northern Illinois

Sept. 19 at West Virginia

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 Minnesota

Oct. 10 at Indiana

Oct. 17 at Northwestern

Oct. 24 Wisconsin

Oct. 31 Rutgers

Nov. 7 at Michigan

Nov. 14 Ohio State

Nov. 21 at Penn State

Nov. 28 Michigan State

Big Ten Teams Missed: Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue

Maryland Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: Maryland figures it out after last year’s disaster, and it starts out 2-0 with wins over Towson and Northern Illinois. With three road games in four dates, it takes down two of them – getting rolling against an Indiana or a Northwestern – and somehow splits against Minnesota and Wisconsin at home.

A win over Rutgers is the last sure win, but there’s an upset victory in a brutal November against all four Big Ten East big boys.

Maryland Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: The Terps lose early and don’t do anything late. They lose on the road at West Virginia, drop the road games at Indiana and Northwestern, and lose when Wisconsin comes to town. And that’s the easy part of the schedule.

They drop all four November games – at Michigan, Ohio State, at Penn State and Michigan State – and they get worse as the year goes on.

Maryland Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Maryland football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 14 Ohio State

2. Nov. 21 at Penn State

3. Nov. 7 at Michigan

4. Oct. 24 Wisconsin

5. Nov. 28 Michigan State

6. Oct. 3 Minnesota

7. Sept. 19 at West Virginia

8. Oct. 10 at Indiana

9. Oct. 17 at Northwestern

10. Oct. 31 Rutgers

11. Sept. 12 Northern Illinois

12. Sept. 5 Towson