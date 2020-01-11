LSU vs. Clemson: What A National Championship Would Mean For LSU

LSU vs. Clemson: What would winning the College Football Playoff National Championship mean for LSU?

LSU vs. Clemson CFP National Championship

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8:00 ET

Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

WHAT WOULD A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEAN FOR LSU?

5. LSU would just throw it on the SEC’s national title pile

It continues to be the issue for so many SEC programs. It’s possible to be really good, come up with a top 15 recruiting class for several years in a row, come up with double-digit wins on a consistent basis, and have absolutely nothing to show for it.

LSU has been that program.

Ever since losing the BCS Championship in a rematch against Alabama in the 2011 season, LSU has been really, really good, and … whatever.

Winning 64 games in seven years in a Power Five conference would be enough to do backflips over at most places, but at LSU, 8-5 was considering a total disaster of a campaign.

Les Miles got fired, Ed Orgeron was at the top of the list of hot seat coach lists before the 2018 season, and Alabama was off being a regular on the national championship circuit.

Again, LSU was really, really, really good. But win this, and then the expectations go back to national title-or-bust.

It’s not like those expectations ever went away, but since 2011, now the fan base and the rest of the college football world has seen what LSU is capable of when it all clicks.

Win, and everyone is going to expect it to continue.

Win this, and suddenly Texas A&M’s job – considering it was setting itself up with the Jimbo Fisher hiring to be the Next Big Thing SEC Program once Alabama started to take a step back, and it still might be – becomes that much harder.

Auburn is still going to be good. Ole Miss and Mississippi State just made potential game-changing coaching hires. Alabama is still national championship great. Arkansas is ….

The SEC West is still going to be hard to navigate. Winning this doesn’t change anything that drastically for LSU going forward, but it would make it ten national titles for the SEC in the last 14 seasons.

Yeah, the SEC is nasty, but for LSU …

NEXT: Is this a one-off or the start of something bigger?