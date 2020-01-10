LSU vs. Clemson: What A National Championship Would Mean For Clemson

LSU vs. Clemson: What would winning the College Football Playoff National Championship mean for Clemson?

LSU vs. Clemson CFP National Championship

Date: Monday, January 13

Time: 8:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue:Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Network: ESPN

WHAT WOULD A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP MEAN FOR CLEMSON?

5. Would Clemson be a dynasty?

Not sure why this designation matters so much to so many sports fans, but it would certainly be special if the Tigers win this.

Maybe it’s because fans like to define an era. The 1990s NBA was about the Jordan Bulls, and certainly the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors until recently could claim dynasty status, but it’s more about sustaining the success.

How many times can you just get HERE?

A win is a win, no matter what, but the key is to simply be in that position in the first place. It’s the NCAA Basketball Tournament theory – all you can do is keep cranking out great team after great team, and sometimes it all works out.

Clemson is getting its chances, and it’s making the most of them.

Bet $1, WIN $200 (in free bets) if any LSU Tiger scores a touchdown against Clemson in the National Championship. Bet now!

Ohio State had the chance in the Fiesta Bowl, and it didn’t come through. Oklahoma has been in the CFP four times with no luck. But to go cliché, you have to be in it to win it, and as long as Clemson continues to be in it, it’ll have those chances.

So would a third national title in four seasons really make Clemson a dynasty?

Okay, if that makes fans happy, yeah, but Clemson wouldn’t be any less powerful a program if it loses this one game. It’s not like it’s going anywhere in terms of being a college football power player.

But here’s the problem with that whole dynasty tag and definition. In sports, it tends to be fluid …

NEXT: With a win, is Clemson really the new Alabama?