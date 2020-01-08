LSU vs Clemson, JMU vs NDSU: College Football Expert Picks, Predictions

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*
Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 249-89, ATS: 179-153-5
Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 23-16
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 253-71, ATS: 166-166-5
Bowl Record: SU: 26-13, ATS: 15-24
@JeffFeyerer, CFN
Pete Fiutak: SU: 244-94, ATS: 171-161-5
Bowl Record: SU: 26-13, ATS: 20-19
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 243-95, ATS: 162-170-5
Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 19-20
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 246-92, ATS: 164-168-5
Bowl Record: SU: 22-17, ATS: 18-21
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Wil Hunter: SU: 253-84, ATS: 145-188-4
Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 16-23
@wil__hunter, SpartansWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 251-86, ATS: 176-156-5
Bowl Record: SU: 22-17, ATS: 20-19
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 251-86, ATS: 158-174-5
Bowl Record: SU: 29-10, ATS: 24-15
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 241-96, ATS: 161-170-5
Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 20-19
@Shep670, CFN Podcast
Scott Steehn: SU: 236-91, ATS: 178-157-5
Bowl Record: SU: 23-17, ATS: 21-18
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 217-110, ATS: 166-166-5
Bowl Record: SU: 21-18, ATS: 16-23
WinnersandWhiners.com
Joe Vitale: SU: 246-91, ATS: 177-155-5
Bowl Record: SU: 23-16, ATS: 20-19
@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com
Chris Wassel: SU: 244-93, ATS: 164-168-5
Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 22-17
@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com
Joe Williams: SU: 214-97, ATS: 139-168-4
Bowl Record: SU: 21-18, ATS: 18-21
@JoeWilliamsVI, SportsBookWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip)
SU: 152-195 ATS: 168-164-5
Bowl Record: SU: 18-21, ATS: 19-20
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 251-86, ATS: 168-164-5
Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 20-19
Click on each link for the game preview
James Madison vs. North Dakota State: FCS Championship Prediction
Date: Saturday, January 11
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Network: ABC
JMU -1.5, o/u: 51.5
Gill Alexander
@beatingthebook, VSIN: North Dakota State
Jeff Feyerer
@JeffFeyerer, CFN: James Madison
Pete Fiutak
@PeteFiutak, CFN: North Dakota State
Dan Harralson
@danharralson, VolsWire.com: North Dakota State
Phil Harrison
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com: James Madison
Isaiah Hole
@IsaiahHole, WolverinesWire.com: North Dakota State
Will Hunter
@wil__hunter, SpartansWire.com: James Madison
Johnny Rosenstein
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com: James Madison
Jeremy Mauss
@MWCWire,MWwire.com: North Dakota State
Nick Shepkowski
@Shep670, CFN Podcast: North Dakota State
Scott Steehn
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com: James Madison
Keith Stewart
WinnersandWhiners.com: James Madison
Joe Vitale
@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com: James Madison
Chris Wassel
@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com: North Dakota State
Joe Williams
@JoeWilliamsVI, SportsBookWire.com: North Dakota State
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): James Madison
CONSENSUS PICK: James Madison
