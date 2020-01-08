LSU vs Clemson, JMU vs NDSU: College Football Expert Picks, Predictions

 If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 249-89, ATS: 179-153-5
Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 23-16
@beatingthebook, VSIN

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 253-71, ATS: 166-166-5
Bowl Record: SU: 26-13, ATS: 15-24
@JeffFeyererCFN

Pete Fiutak: SU: 244-94, ATS: 171-161-5
Bowl Record: SU: 26-13, ATS: 20-19
@PeteFiutakCFN

Dan Harralson: SU: 243-95, ATS: 162-170-5
Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 19-20
@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 246-92, ATS: 164-168-5
Bowl Record: SU: 22-17, ATS: 18-21
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Wil Hunter: SU: 253-84, ATS: 145-188-4
Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 16-23
@wil__hunter, SpartansWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 251-86, ATS: 176-156-5
Bowl Record: SU: 22-17, ATS: 20-19
@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 251-86, ATS: 158-174-5
Bowl Record: SU: 29-10, ATS: 24-15
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 241-96, ATS: 161-170-5
Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 20-19
@Shep670, CFN Podcast

Scott Steehn: SU: 236-91, ATS: 178-157-5
Bowl Record: SU: 23-17, ATS: 21-18
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 217-110, ATS: 166-166-5
Bowl Record: SU: 21-18, ATS: 16-23
WinnersandWhiners.com

Joe Vitale: SU: 246-91, ATS: 177-155-5
Bowl Record: SU: 23-16, ATS: 20-19
@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com

Chris Wassel: SU: 244-93, ATS: 164-168-5
Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 22-17
@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com

Joe Williams: SU: 214-97, ATS: 139-168-4
Bowl Record: SU: 21-18, ATS: 18-21
@JoeWilliamsVI, SportsBookWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip)
SU: 152-195 ATS: 168-164-5
Bowl Record: SU: 18-21, ATS: 19-20

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 251-86, ATS: 168-164-5
Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 20-19

Click on each link for the game preview

James Madison vs. North Dakota State: FCS Championship Prediction

Date: Saturday, January 11
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Network: ABC
Tickets: Get FCS National Title Tickets Here

Bet on this with BetMGM Line
JMU -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Gill Alexander
@beatingthebook, VSIN: North Dakota State

Jeff Feyerer
@JeffFeyererCFN: James Madison

Pete Fiutak
@PeteFiutakCFN: North Dakota State

Dan Harralson
@danharralson, VolsWire.com: North Dakota State

Phil Harrison
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com: James Madison

Isaiah Hole 
@IsaiahHole, WolverinesWire.com: North Dakota State

Will Hunter
@wil__hunter, SpartansWire.com: James Madison

Johnny Rosenstein 
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com: James Madison

Jeremy Mauss
@MWCWire,MWwire.com: North Dakota State

Nick Shepkowski
@Shep670, CFN Podcast: North Dakota State

Scott Steehn
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com: James Madison

Keith Stewart
WinnersandWhiners.com: James Madison

Joe Vitale
@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com: James Madison

Chris Wassel
@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com: North Dakota State

Joe Williams
@JoeWilliamsVI, SportsBookWire.com: North Dakota State

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): James Madison

CONSENSUS PICK: James Madison

