LSU vs Clemson, JMU vs NDSU: College Football Expert Picks, Predictions

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida

– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami

– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 249-89, ATS: 179-153-5

Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 23-16

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 253-71, ATS: 166-166-5

Bowl Record: SU: 26-13, ATS: 15-24

@JeffFeyerer, CFN



Pete Fiutak: SU: 244-94, ATS: 171-161-5

Bowl Record: SU: 26-13, ATS: 20-19

@PeteFiutak, CFN



Dan Harralson: SU: 243-95, ATS: 162-170-5

Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 19-20

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 246-92, ATS: 164-168-5

Bowl Record: SU: 22-17, ATS: 18-21

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Wil Hunter: SU: 253-84, ATS: 145-188-4

Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 16-23

@wil__hunter, SpartansWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 251-86, ATS: 176-156-5

Bowl Record: SU: 22-17, ATS: 20-19

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 251-86, ATS: 158-174-5

Bowl Record: SU: 29-10, ATS: 24-15

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 241-96, ATS: 161-170-5

Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 20-19

@Shep670, CFN Podcast

Scott Steehn: SU: 236-91, ATS: 178-157-5

Bowl Record: SU: 23-17, ATS: 21-18

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 217-110, ATS: 166-166-5

Bowl Record: SU: 21-18, ATS: 16-23

WinnersandWhiners.com

Joe Vitale: SU: 246-91, ATS: 177-155-5

Bowl Record: SU: 23-16, ATS: 20-19

@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com

Chris Wassel: SU: 244-93, ATS: 164-168-5

Bowl Record: SU: 24-15, ATS: 22-17

@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com

Joe Williams: SU: 214-97, ATS: 139-168-4

Bowl Record: SU: 21-18, ATS: 18-21

@JoeWilliamsVI, SportsBookWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip)

SU: 152-195 ATS: 168-164-5

Bowl Record: SU: 18-21, ATS: 19-20

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 251-86, ATS: 168-164-5

Bowl Record: SU: 25-14, ATS: 20-19

Click on each link for the game preview

Date: Saturday, January 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Network: ABC

JMU -1.5, o/u: 51.5

Gill Alexander

@beatingthebook, VSIN: North Dakota State

Jeff Feyerer

@JeffFeyerer, CFN: James Madison

Pete Fiutak

@PeteFiutak, CFN: North Dakota State

Dan Harralson

@danharralson, VolsWire.com: North Dakota State

Phil Harrison

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com: James Madison

Isaiah Hole

@IsaiahHole, WolverinesWire.com: North Dakota State

Will Hunter

@wil__hunter, SpartansWire.com: James Madison

Johnny Rosenstein

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com: James Madison

Jeremy Mauss

@MWCWire,MWwire.com: North Dakota State

Nick Shepkowski

@Shep670, CFN Podcast: North Dakota State

Scott Steehn

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com: James Madison

Keith Stewart

WinnersandWhiners.com: James Madison

Joe Vitale

@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com: James Madison

Chris Wassel

@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com: North Dakota State

Joe Williams

@JoeWilliamsVI, SportsBookWire.com: North Dakota State

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): James Madison

CONSENSUS PICK: James Madison

