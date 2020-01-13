LSU vs. Clemson Final Thoughts, Predictions, Prop Bets, Totals, What's Going To Happen

The final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice for the College Football Playoff National Championship to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

It’s LSU in New Orleans, it’s Clemson going for a third national title in four years. The NFL Playoffs are taking a break, so we might as well do this whole College Football Playoff national title thing.

This is all just for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only. However, just in case you dabble …

Start with this. If NOTHING else, the atmosphere alone will make this better than last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Santa Clara is where college football games go to die. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is going to be fantastic.

So, let’s dive in … does that matter? Does the pro-LSU crowd make any bit of difference? Nah. If anything, it might take a wee bit of the pressure off of Clemson and be an easy motivational talking point for Dabo Swinney.

I was on the field for each of the first five College Football Playoff National Championships, and they were ALL ridiculously loud. I didn’t think Georgia playing in Atlanta mattered a lick. Once the ball is kicked off in these things, it’s just loud no matter what – unless it’s in Santa Clara.

Georgia-Alabama was as fun as any atmosphere ever for any sporting event, but I’ve never heard ANYTHING like the Clemson fans in Glendale with the closed roof. CFP National Championship II was deafening.

But I digress.

What does it all mean? Clemson will be back next year no matter what happens in this. Trevor Lawrence returns, the rest of the team is loaded, and the ACC is still going to suck. LSU needs this more.

Ask Georgia fans. That loss to Alabama felt like a missed opportunity at the time, and it keeps looking harder and harder for the program to get over that one final hurdle two years later. Throw in that it was played in Atlanta – it would’ve been a fun party – and that loss was a big-time gut punch.

For all of the amazing things LSU has done this year, and with the blowouts, the Heisman, the stats, the fun, the SEC Championship, the awards, the “Geaux Tigers” from the head man, and EVERYTHING else that this season has been, lose, and it’ll all be one massive disappointment.

Too harsh? Ask LSU fans how they feel about the 2011 team that rolled through the season beat Bama at Bama, won the SEC title, and lost the BCS Championship to the Tide.

Clemson has won this CFP thing. LSU hasn’t. Winning the ACC for Clemson is like driving into Wisconsin – again, it’s just not that big a deal for this program. Winning the SEC is way, way hard, and it’s no guarantee that LSU can replicate the same magic and success.

Ask 2010 and 2013 Auburn how hard it is to consistently be national title-good in a conference with LSU, Florida, Georgia, an improve Texas A&M, and, of course, Alabama. Of course LSU will be in the CFP mix for years to come, but it’s SO hard to get here.

Enough of this light banter. Prop bets and game stuff … let’s go.

Don’t get weird about the 5.5. If you like Clemson, then you’re getting a little extra sweetner added in. If you like LSU, then assume it goes LSU and gets this done by a touchdown.

Yes, Alabama was favored by 5.5 last year. Yes, Clemson has been great at covering in national championships when it doesn’t win outright. Yes … LSU is too hot coming into this game.

I’m going to keep saying it – Alabama was limping into Santa Clara last year. LSU is humming. The SEC Tigers can blow it up, they can win in tight battles, they can get physical, and they proved they could win every way in between.

Hold your nose and like the under on the 68. Six LSU games this year went under the mark. Granted, most of those were blowouts when the Utah State’s and Texas A&Ms of the world didn’t do much, but that Clemson D can play a little bit.

The line is more than fair. It started out at LSU -6, it’s down to -5 in some spots, and is just fine at LSU -5.5.

