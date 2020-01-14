LSU vs. Clemson College Football Playoff National Championship Live Game Updates, Stream Of Consciousness Thoughts

LSU vs. Clemson College Football Playoff National Championship. Live updates, stream of consciousness quarter by quarter thoughts, notes.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



LSU vs Clemson Live Updates, Thoughts, Notes

LSU vs Clemson Live Updates, Thoughts, Notes: Second Quarter

LSU is having a tough time getting its defense off the field with ease. Trevor Lawrence isn’t having any issues whatsoever with this game. He’s SO cool.

BOOM! BT Potter crushes a 52-yard field goal. Clemson just keeps on pushing LSU.

Clemson 10, LSU 7

LSU ON ITS OWN 25

Keep running it, LSU. The downfield plays are there, but get Clyde Edwards-Helaire even more involved.

The prop bet was Joe Burrow 26.5 rushing yards. He just ran for 25.

Burrow is throwing to where Isaiah Simmons isn’t.

And then he throws at Simmons. The pass play doesn’t work.

Pressure, play doesn’t work, Burrow throws it away and LSU has to punt.

RUN THE BALL, LSU. USE YOUR POWER.

CLEMSON ON ITS OWN 3

The ESPN 11 Greatest College Football Players thing is 99.9% guaranteed to be wrong.

One Trevor Lawrence 24-yard throw later, and there goes the whole field position thing.

One Travis Etienne run later, and now Clemson is in LSU territory.

One Tee Higgins run later, and now Clemson is winning. It might have been a trick play, but Higgins just DESTROYED Fulton to get into the end zone.

That was WAY too easy.

The LSU coaching staff is getting its ass kicked.

Clemson 17, LSU 7

LSU ON ITS 25

LSU, DON’T TRY TO GET IT ALL BACK NOW. I’m begging you to run. I triple-dog dare you …

Or not. Or, just throw the ball down the field to Chase and let him get the ball down to the three.

Edwards-Helaire stopped on first down, Clemson pressure screws up Burrow on second down.

The super-tall Slenderman guy with the freakishly giant hands in the CapitalOne ads scares me. The idea of willingly hanging out in a banking cafe scares me more.

Joe Burrow is going to keep this off the time out, and …

Joe Burrow keeps it off the time out. LSU SO needed that scoring drive.

Joe Burrow finds the end zone to put LSU within 3 in the #NationalChampionship on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/0uqANn5Mdy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 14, 2020

Clemson 17, LSU 14

CLEMSON ON ITS OWN 25

There aren’t many lower forms of human life than people who bother families and players who choose to go to a certain school.

How is that a penalty on Grant Delpit? That was sort of a bad luck play that Travis Etienne’s helmet came off.

How is that NOT a penalty on JaCoby Stevens hitting Amari Rogers – a defenseless receiver. I guess it was clean, but YEEEEESH.

Trevor Lawrence getting five days to throw isn’t a good thing for LSU. The SEC Tigers have lucked out that Lawrence has been sort of off on his last few throws.

HOOOLLLLLLLD. Michael Divinity got totally dragged down, but it didn’t get called. Again, LSU catches a break with Lawrence missing his throw.

LSU ON ITS OWN 13

LSU vs Clemson Live Updates, Thoughts, Notes: First Quarter

I’m going to be sort of ticked if Larry Culpepper isn’t the Dr. Pepper Big Fan.

I got stuck in an elevator with him in Dallas. He NEVER broke character.

There’s just NOTHING funnier than the Melania Trump over-aggressive handholding drop.

Pac-12 officiating crew “proud” to be on the field. That’s one way to get the conference in the national title game (cue rim shot)

Maria Taylor is awesome, but who has actually “doubted” Clemson this year? (That was her pre-kickoff one question to Dabo.)

FINALLY … Clemson gets the ball first.

CLEMSON ON ITS 25

If you have to run a trick play …

Trevor Lawrence makes up for it with a deep play to Justyn Ross. Clemson working the tempo, spreading it out.

Lawrence ➡️ Ross Clemson making them pay early. pic.twitter.com/qWm5ha3ACD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 14, 2020

Too bad Lawrence is overwhelmed by the enormity of the moment and the screaming of the crowd … YEEEEEESH.

What does LSU do? Pressure, pressure, pressure. Clemson and Lawrence will have their moments, but LSU is going to attack and take its chances …

And it worked. Sack. Clemson wusses out on the long field goal attempt, punts.

LSU ON ITS 9

Illegal man down field penalty overshadows that Joe Burrow hit the throw when NO ONE was open.

Seven defensive backs? A 3-1-7 defensive alignment?! LSU, if this stays this way, POWER, POWER, POWER.

CLEMSON ON THE LSU 41

These defenses are just SO fast. These guys are FLYING.

Officials letting the defensive backs play a little bit. Good.

Where was Tee Higgins looking? Lawrence put the ball in the radius and zone, and Higgins sort of turned the wrong way.

Will Spiers with his second fantastic punt. He’s keeping LSU pinned deep.

LSU ON ITS OWN 4

LSU tries running with Clyde Edwards-Helaire. LSU, meet Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons screwing up Burrow with the pressure.

Simmons raising his NFL draft stock from a top five overall pick to a top four overall pick in the first five minutes of this.

Don’t make TOO much out of this so far by LSU. It has had NO field position to work with.

CLEMSON ON ITS OWN 35

NOOOOOOOO. That was a KILLER block by Tee Higgins that got called for a blindside hit. Okay … it was illegal, but that looked fantastic in real time.

Clemson doing a great job of spreading out the LSU defense horizontally. There are wide open spaces for the ACC Tigers to work.

The Clemson O line is eating the LSU defensive front’s lunch.

First and goal from the six. So much for the pro-LSU crowd taking over early.

Travis Etienne with the direct snap … down at the six inch line. MAN he’s got a burst.

Trevor Lawrence touchdown run. That drive was WAY too easy.

Clemson 7, LSU 0

LSU ON ITS OWN 25

Let your O line eat, LSU. Get the running game going …

These plays are taking too long. There’s too much pressure.

Isaiah Simmons is deleting LSU’s account.

Burrow isn’t getting ANY help from his receivers. Dropped pass from Ja’Marr Chase for what would’ve been a first down.

My bad … AJ Terrell broke that up. LSU has to get the running game going. Fast.

CLEMSON ON ITS OWN 25

HATE that pass interference isn’t a spot foul. LSU gets a massive break that it’s only a 15-yard penalty on the tackling of Tee Higgins.

Slight overstatement alert … LSU REALLY needed that defensive stop.

LSU ON ITS OWN 30

Okay, LSU … pound away. This gameplan is playing into Clemson’s hands.

There … Edwards-Helaire gets a first down almost all on his own with a power run. Keep doing that.

It’s working. Clemson is there to make plays against the run, but it’s getting power on, and …

Ja’Marr Chase. Hello, LSU. Welcome to the National Championship.

Burrow had time, calmly delivered the throw, and we’re tied. Now Clemson has to freak a bit about bringing the pressure. Don’t get to No. 9, and it’s over.

Joe Burrow ➡️ Ja’Marr Chase LSU strikes back in the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/GnfVTTXUKg — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2020

Clemson 7, LSU 7

CLEMSON ON ITS OWN 25

And now the LSU defense is cranked up. This is one energized team now – Etienne didn’t have anywhere to move.

LSU will take Trevor Lawrence running all day long. If he beats you with his legs, tip your cap and move on.

And that’s why Lawrence is the best NFL player in college football. Pressured, escaped, on the move, nails his throw on third down. One play, and he quieted everything down.

I HATE a nine-figure franchise NFL quarterback taking so many big shots. Lawrence gets tagged way too hard, way too often.

Kenny Mayne is a national treasure.

FIRST QUARTER SCORE

NEXT: LSU vs Clemson Live Updates, Thoughts, Notes: Pregame