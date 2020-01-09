LSU vs. Clemson: College Football Playoff National Championship Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs. Clemson: College Football Playoff National Championship fearless prediction and game preview.

LSU vs. Clemson: College Football Playoff National Championship Broadcast

Date: Monday, January 13

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Network: ESPN

LSU vs. Clemson Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The College Football Playoff National Championship

– For the second straight year, it’s a truly special national championship matchup, and there’s almost no way this can be a second straight total dud of season-finisher.

These two are too evenly-talented and too good.

Clemson is on a brilliant run of 29 straight wins with a shot at an amazing third national title in the last four seasons. How great has this run been under Dabo Swinney? Take out the losses to Alabama, and Clemson is 69-2 going back to the end of the 2015 season.

Throw in all dates against the Tide, and Clemson is 78-5 since losing to the 2014 Florida State team that went on to play in the first College Football Playoff.

No, really, how amazing has Clemson been since Swinney got this thing humming? The program lost the 2012 Orange Bowl to West Virginia 70-33. Since then, it’s 103-11 while going 9-2 in bowl/College Football Playoff games. Those two losses? Both were to Alabama teams that won the national title.

On the other side, this is the first appearance in the national championship since losing to Alabama in the BCS Championship at the end of the 2011 season.

Since then, the program has been fine, but it hasn’t been anywhere close to the national title suburb it lived in a decade ago. If you can win 64 games in a seven-year span from 2012 to 2018 and be disappointing, LSU was that considering the program won two national titles between 2002 and 2007 and played for three in ten years.

It’s not like this amazing season is a total shocker, but to be this amazing?

14-0, a Heisman-winner, an SEC Championship, a 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the CFP semifinal – and it wasn’t even that close – an a chance to win the national title in New Orleans? This is more than any LSU fan could’ve ever dreamed of. However, as great as this has all been, it’ll be an empty trip if the team doesn’t finish the drill.

– Last year’s Orange Bowl was a special matchup of quarterbacks. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray was being rumored to go No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and that’s only because Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t eligible to make the jump.

In the first College Football Playoff game 2013 Heisman-winner Jameis Winston couldn’t get his Florida State team past 2014 Heisman-winner Marcus Mariota’s Oregon squad. It went Winston-Mariota with the first two picks of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Those were good, but there’s a shot that this becomes the most amazing quarterback matchup in the history of college football.

LSU’s Joe Burrow is a mortal lock to go No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in late April, and barring a disaster, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the be-all-end-all No. 1 overall pick in 2021. To have two quarterbacks this good on two 14-0 teams for the College Football Playoff National Championship ramps up an already hyped up showdown.

– The two schools are 650 miles apart – that’s a driver and 3 wood in the college sports matchup world, especially in the SEC/ACC region of the country – and this is just the fourth meeting between the two.

The last game was a thrilling 25-24 Clemson win in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and before that, it was a 7-0 LSU win in the 1996 Peach.

How rare is this meeting of two major college football programs? Before those two bowl games, the previous matchup was in the Sugar Bowl – another 7-0 LSU win – at the end of the 1959 season.

Both programs go after several of the same recruits, both are going to be in the national championship mix for years to come, and both have the NFL talent to put on an amazing show.

The College Football Playoff National Championship owes us for Santa Clara.

