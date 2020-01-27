LSU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

LSU Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 UTSA

Sept. 12 Texas

Sept. 19 Rice (in Houston)

Sept. 26 Ole Miss

Oct. 3 Nicholls State

Oct. 10 at Florida

Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Oct. 24 Mississippi State

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Alabama

Nov. 14 South Carolina

Nov. 21 at Auburn

Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

SEC East Teams Missed: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

LSU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: Everyone assumes a drop-off after losing Joe Burrow, Joe Brady, and a whole slew of key parts from the 2019 national champion juggernaut. And then comes a blowout win over UTSA to start, a decisive victory at home over Texas, and everything kicks right back in with a 5-0 start before going to Florida.

As good as LSU might be again, in a best case scenario – something will go wrong along the way – there’s a loss on the road to either Florida, Auburn or Texas A&M. However, there’s a win over Alabama, no problems against anyone else, and it’s off to the SEC Championship game again with a chance to get back to the College Football Playoff.

LSU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

8-4: Everyone is right. There will be a drop-off after losing Burrow, Brady, etc. and it shows against a jacked up Texas team that pitches a nearly perfect game. With a loss at Florida, hopes of repeating as the national champion are gone before mid-October, and then the real problems kick in.

The Tigers lose to Alabama, drop both road games to Auburn and Texas A&M, and the season storylines are 1) 2019 was a one-hit wonder and 2) Ed Orgeron’s contract extension – over $7 million a year through 2026 – looks like a potentially massive mistake.

Get LSU Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

LSU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the LSU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 7 Alabama

2. Oct. 10 at Florida

3. Nov. 21 at Auburn

4. Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

5. Sept. 12 Texas

6. Nov. 14 South Carolina

7. Sept. 5 UTSA

8. Oct. 24 Mississippi State

9. Sept. 26 Ole Miss

10. Oct. 17 at Arkansas

11. Sept. 19 Rice (in Houston)

12. Oct. 3 Nicholls State