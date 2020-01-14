LSU 42 Clemson 25: 5 Thoughts On The College Football Playoff National Championship

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

LSU Clemson Game 2020: College Football Playoff National Championship

Final Score: LSU 42, Clemson 25

CFN Prediction: LSU 36, Clemson 30

Line: LSU -5.5, o/u: 68.5

5. This whole thing was just … fun

This entire LSU season was simply amazing.

It was fun, it was thrilling, and it just never, ever stopped.

This was supposed to be the year when Alabama went off, and Clemson did what it ended up doing, and Ohio State was going to be dangerous, and Oklahoma was going to continue to go all Oklahoma, and Oregon was going to rise up, and there were going to be all these teams with all these offenses and …

LSU started hot, stayed hot, and they kept on rolling with an offensive show the sport has never seen before.

But it was more than that.

It was Ed Orgeron, who didn’t work out as the Ole Miss head man, was rudely thrown aside by USC, and was on everyone’s preseason coaching hot seat list before last season. He assembled a whale of a staff, became exactly the type of head coach this program could’ve asked for, and one of the fun guys in the game got to be a part of college football history.

It was Joe Burrow winning the Heisman. It was winning at Alabama in a shootout. It was bombing away at Texas early on. It was winning game after game after game with an offense that seemed like it had to take a step back at some point, and just never did.

And, of course, it was winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans.

The devastating tragedy of the death of offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, obviously is more important than anything else that might have happened this season.

Everything else about the 2019 LSU Tigers, though, was a dream come true.

NEXT: Joe Burrow had the guys