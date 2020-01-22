Louisville football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 3 NC State
Sept. 12 at Clemson
Sept. 19 Murray State
Sept. 26 WKU
Oct. 3 at Syracuse
Oct. 10 at Boston College
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Florida State
Oct. 31 Virginia Tech
Nov. 7 at Virginia
Nov. 14 Wake Forest
Nov. 21 at Notre Dame
Nov. 28 Kentucky
ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt
Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Cardinals might drop the early road game at Clemson, but it wins the first three home games – NC State, Murray State, WKU – and at least splits the road dates at Syracuse and Boston College.
They also split the home games against Florida State and Virginia Tech, and they get one of two on the road against Virginia and Notre Dame. At the end of the regular season, they get the home win over Kentucky to close out with a bang.
Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: They drop the opener against NC State. The season starts with a thud, the road game at Clemson is ugly, and they drop the back-to-back road dates at Syracuse and BC.
They don’t own home with losses to FSU and Virginia Tech, and they can’t get a road win against Virginia or Notre Dame. In a realistically awful season, they need the win over Kentucky to go bowling, and they don’t get it.
Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Louisville football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
