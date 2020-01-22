Louisville football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 3 NC State

Sept. 12 at Clemson

Sept. 19 Murray State

Sept. 26 WKU

Oct. 3 at Syracuse

Oct. 10 at Boston College

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Florida State

Oct. 31 Virginia Tech

Nov. 7 at Virginia

Nov. 14 Wake Forest

Nov. 21 at Notre Dame

Nov. 28 Kentucky

ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt

Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Cardinals might drop the early road game at Clemson, but it wins the first three home games – NC State, Murray State, WKU – and at least splits the road dates at Syracuse and Boston College.

They also split the home games against Florida State and Virginia Tech, and they get one of two on the road against Virginia and Notre Dame. At the end of the regular season, they get the home win over Kentucky to close out with a bang.

Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They drop the opener against NC State. The season starts with a thud, the road game at Clemson is ugly, and they drop the back-to-back road dates at Syracuse and BC.

They don’t own home with losses to FSU and Virginia Tech, and they can’t get a road win against Virginia or Notre Dame. In a realistically awful season, they need the win over Kentucky to go bowling, and they don’t get it.

Louisville Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Louisville football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 12 at Clemson

2. Nov. 21 at Notre Dame

3. Nov. 7 at Virginia

4. Nov. 28 Kentucky

5. Oct. 31 Virginia Tech

6. Sept. 3 NC State

7. Oct. 24 Florida State

8. Nov. 14 Wake Forest

9. Oct. 3 at Syracuse

10. Oct. 10 at Boston College

11. Sept. 26 WKU

12. Sept. 19 Murray State