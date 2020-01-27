Kentucky football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Kentucky Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Eastern Michigan

Sept. 12 at Florida

Sept. 19 Kent State

Sept. 26 South Carolina

Oct. 3 at Auburn

Oct. 10 Eastern Illinois

Oct. 17 Vanderbilt

Oct. 24 at Missouri

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Tennessee

Nov. 14 Mississippi State

Nov. 21 Georgia

Nov. 28 at Louisville

SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Kentucky Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Wildcats get a second win in three seasons against Florida as part of a 4-0 September before going to Auburn. Realistically, there’s a loss somewhere in the mix, but they get through Eastern Illinois, Vanderbilt and at Missouri before getting a week off to get ready for Tennessee.

They split the dates at Tennessee and the showdown at home against Georgia, and they get a third win in a row over Louisville.

Kentucky Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There’s a loss at Florida early on, South Carolina pushes through for a win in Lexington, and a loss at Auburn makes it a 2-3 start with the pressure on for a big second part of the year.

UK loses the road games at Missouri and Tennessee, drops the date against Georgia, and things flip with a loss at Louisville for a losing season.

Kentucky Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Kentucky football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 12 at Florida

2. Nov. 21 Georgia

3. Oct. 3 at Auburn

4. Oct. 24 at Missouri

5. Nov. 7 at Tennessee

6. Sept. 26 South Carolina

7. Nov. 14 Mississippi State

8. Nov. 28 at Louisville

9. Oct. 17 Vanderbilt

10. Sept. 19 Kent State

11. Sept. 5 Eastern Michigan

12. Oct. 10 Eastern Illinois