Kentucky Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Kentucky Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Eastern Michigan
Sept. 12 at Florida
Sept. 19 Kent State
Sept. 26 South Carolina
Oct. 3 at Auburn
Oct. 10 Eastern Illinois
Oct. 17 Vanderbilt
Oct. 24 at Missouri
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Tennessee
Nov. 14 Mississippi State
Nov. 21 Georgia
Nov. 28 at Louisville
SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Kentucky Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Wildcats get a second win in three seasons against Florida as part of a 4-0 September before going to Auburn. Realistically, there’s a loss somewhere in the mix, but they get through Eastern Illinois, Vanderbilt and at Missouri before getting a week off to get ready for Tennessee.
They split the dates at Tennessee and the showdown at home against Georgia, and they get a third win in a row over Louisville.
Kentucky Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: There’s a loss at Florida early on, South Carolina pushes through for a win in Lexington, and a loss at Auburn makes it a 2-3 start with the pressure on for a big second part of the year.
UK loses the road games at Missouri and Tennessee, drops the date against Georgia, and things flip with a loss at Louisville for a losing season.
