Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Kansas State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Buffalo

Sept. 12 North Dakota

Sept. 19 Vanderbilt

Sept. 26 at West Virginia

Oct. 3 Texas

Oct. 10 Kansas

Oct. 17 at TCU

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 at Iowa State

Nov. 7 Texas Tech

Nov. 14 at Oklahoma

Nov. 21 Oklahoma State

Nov. 28 at Baylor

Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: There aren’t any problems in September. The Wildcats roll through Buffalo, North Dakota, Vanderbilt and at West Virginia for a strong start, setting up the showdown against Texas in at the Family Stadium – and they pull it off.

There aren’t any issues against Kansas in the rivalry win, and then they come up with two wins in the run of three road games in four dates. Realistically, they lose two of the last three games at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and at Baylor, but they’re still in the mix for the Big 12 Championship.

Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: K-State has a bad day against Vanderbilt at home, loses at West Virginia, and drops the date against Texas for a 2-3 start. They sputter over the run of three games against 2019 non-bowl teams in four dates, and clunk away the final three games to miss out on a bowl game with a loss at Baylor.

Kansas State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Kansas State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 14 at Oklahoma

2. Oct. 3 Texas

3. Oct. 29 at Iowa State

4. Oct. 17 at TCU

5. Nov. 28 at Baylor

6. Nov. 21 Oklahoma State

7. Sept. 26 at West Virginia

8. Nov. 7 Texas Tech

9. Sept. 19 Vanderbilt

10. Oct. 10 Kansas

11. Sept. 5 Buffalo

12. Sept. 12 North Dakota