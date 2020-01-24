Kansas football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Kansas Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 New Hampshire

Sept. 12 at Baylor

Sept. 19 Boston College

Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina

Oct. 3 Iowa State

Oct. 10 at Kansas State

Oct. 17 Oklahoma State

Oct. 24 at West Virginia

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Texas

Nov. 14 at Texas Tech

Nov. 21 at Oklahoma

Nov. 28 TCU

Kansas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Jayhawks beat Boston College for the second year in a row – only this time at home – and get by Iowa State on the way to a 4-1 start. They lose at Baylor, but they rise up and get by rival Kansas State on the road, and split the dates against Oklahoma State and at West Virginia before getting a week off to prepare for November.

They pull off two wins in the last four games against Texas, at Texas Tech, at Oklahoma and against TCU to go bowling for the first time since 2008.

Kansas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: There aren’t any easy wins to start, losing at Baylor and at home to Boston College before dropping the home date to Iowa State. The Jayhawks will be good enough to pull off a Big 12 win or two along the way, getting one out of the blue against an Oklahoma State and/or TCU at home.

There will be a few competitive performances along the way, but not enough to make it a breakthrough season. It’ll be the 11th straight season without more than three wins.

Kansas Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Kansas football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 at Oklahoma

2. Nov. 7 Texas

3. Sept. 12 at Baylor

4. Oct. 10 at Kansas State

5. Oct. 17 Oklahoma State

6. Oct. 3 Iowa State

7. Nov. 28 TCU

8. Oct. 24 at West Virginia

9. Nov. 14 at Texas Tech

10. Sept. 19 Boston College

11. Sept. 26 at Coastal Carolina

12. Sept. 5 New Hampshire