James Madison vs. North Dakota State: FCS National Championship Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

James Madison vs. North Dakota State: FCS National Championship fearless prediction and game preview.

James Madison vs. North Dakota State: FCS National Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Network: ABC

Tickets: Get FCS National Title Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

James Madison (14-1) vs. North Dakota State (15-0) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The FCS National Championship

– Look, FBS … it really is possible to have an expanded college football playoff tournament. The two FCS superstars made it on through the gauntlet in a 1 vs. 2 matchup for the national title. North Dakota State has won seven of these things in the last eight years with James Madison providing the only blip in 2016.

– These two are a blast. These really are the two best teams in the FCS in all phases with the two best defenses – James Madison is No. 1 in total D, North Dakota State No. 2 – and with two of the top nine offenses.

NDSU’s coverage teams are fantastic, the punting game is great, and the return game is among the best in the FCS.

The Dukes’ coverage teams are fantastic, the punting game is great, and the return game is among the best in the FCS.

These teams are just that good.

– The Dukes of JMU lost the opener in a 20-13 fight with West Virginia, and they’ve been progressively better since then as they rolled through No. 6 Northern Iowa and No. 3 Weber State to get to Frisco.

The Bison of NDSU didn’t play an FBS team, had to battle to get by Illinois State in the Quarterfinals – winning 9-3 – and then turned it up a few notches against Montana State to find they way back into the game they’ve owned for almost a decade.

NEXT: Why North Dakota State Will Win The FCS National Championship