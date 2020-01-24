Iowa State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 South Dakota

Sept. 12 at Iowa

Sept. 19 UNLV

Sept. 26 Texas Tech

Oct. 3 at Kansas

Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 17 Oklahoma

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 Kansas State

Nov. 7 at TCU

Nov. 14 Baylor

Nov. 21 at Texas

Nov. 28 West Virginia

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Cyclones beat Iowa. They were close last year, and this time around they get over the hump, take out UNLV, and beat Texas Tech and win at Kansas for a 5-0 start. They split the dates against at Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, and use the week off to get a win over Kansas State.

In an interesting November, they split the road games at TCU and Texas, and take care of Baylor and West Virginia on the way to the Big 12 Championship.

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Cyclones lose to Iowa for a sixth-straight year, and they biff either the home game against Texas Tech or the road game at Kansas. That puts the pressure on, and it’s all made worse with losses to both the Oklahoma teams.

At 2-4, they drop the road games against TCU and Texas, and miss on one of the home games in the second half of the season to miss out on a bowl game and finish with a losing campaign.

Iowa State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Iowa State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 at Texas

2. Oct. 17 Oklahoma

3. Sept. 12 at Iowa

4. Oct. 10 at Oklahoma State

5. Nov. 7 at TCU

6. Oct. 29 Kansas State

7. Nov. 14 Baylor

8. Nov. 28 West Virginia

9. Sept. 26 Texas Tech

10. Oct. 3 at Kansas

11. Sept. 19 UNLV

12. Sept. 5 South Dakota