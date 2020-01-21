Iowa football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 Northern Iowa

Sept. 12 Iowa State

Sept. 18 at Minnesota

Sept. 26 Northern Illinois

Oct. 3 Michigan State

Oct. 10 at Ohio State

Oct. 17 at Penn State

Oct. 24 Northwestern

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Illinois

Nov. 14 Nebraska

Nov. 21 at Purdue

Nov. 28 Wisconsin

Big Ten Teams Missed: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers

Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Hawkeyes roll through the first part of the season with a big early Big Ten win at Minnesota and with a win over Iowa State to start 4-0, and they get up to 5-0 with a good win over Michigan State.

They split on the road at Ohio State and Penn State, and take care of the back half of the slate with five straight wins including home victories over Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: They struggle early. They lose at home to a plucky Iowa State squad, and drop the fight against Michigan State. They lose all three road games to Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State, and whiff on the home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin. Realistically, they’re going to be good enough to avoid a losing season, but they need to fight in November just to get to six wins.

Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Iowa football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 10 at Ohio State

2. Oct. 17 at Penn State

3. Nov. 28 Wisconsin

4. Sept. 18 at Minnesota

5. Oct. 3 Michigan State

6. Sept. 12 Iowa State

7. Nov. 14 Nebraska

8. Nov. 21 at Purdue

9. Nov. 7 at Illinois

10. Oct. 24 Northwestern

11. Sept. 26 Northern Illinois

12. Sept. 5 Northern Iowa