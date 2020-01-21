Iowa football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 5 Northern Iowa
Sept. 12 Iowa State
Sept. 18 at Minnesota
Sept. 26 Northern Illinois
Oct. 3 Michigan State
Oct. 10 at Ohio State
Oct. 17 at Penn State
Oct. 24 Northwestern
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Illinois
Nov. 14 Nebraska
Nov. 21 at Purdue
Nov. 28 Wisconsin
Big Ten Teams Missed: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers
Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Hawkeyes roll through the first part of the season with a big early Big Ten win at Minnesota and with a win over Iowa State to start 4-0, and they get up to 5-0 with a good win over Michigan State.
They split on the road at Ohio State and Penn State, and take care of the back half of the slate with five straight wins including home victories over Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: They struggle early. They lose at home to a plucky Iowa State squad, and drop the fight against Michigan State. They lose all three road games to Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State, and whiff on the home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin. Realistically, they’re going to be good enough to avoid a losing season, but they need to fight in November just to get to six wins.
Iowa Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Iowa football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
Comments