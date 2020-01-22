Indiana football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 4 at Wisconsin
Sept. 12 WKU
Sept. 19 Ball State
Sept. 26 at UConn
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 Maryland
Oct. 17 at Rutgers
Oct. 24 Michigan State
Oct. 31 Penn State
Nov. 7 at Ohio State
Nov. 14 Illinois
Nov. 21 at Michigan
Nov. 28 Purdue
Big Ten Teams Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern
Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Hoosiers pull off the shocker at Wisconsin to kick things off, and then they go on a run with WKU up next followed up by four straight games against teams that didn’t go bowling last season.
They split the home games against Michigan State and Penn State, beat both Illinois at Purdue, and come up with an upset in one of the road games against Ohio State and Michigan.
Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: They get rocked in all of the nasty road games. They lose at Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Michigan, and they drop both of the tough home dates against Michigan State and Penn State.
They’re going to be good enough to win at least five games with so many easy games, but if they drop the home games against Illinois and/or Purdue, it’s going to be a fight to come up with a winning season.
Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Indiana football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
Comments