Indiana football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

Sept. 12 WKU

Sept. 19 Ball State

Sept. 26 at UConn

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Maryland

Oct. 17 at Rutgers

Oct. 24 Michigan State

Oct. 31 Penn State

Nov. 7 at Ohio State

Nov. 14 Illinois

Nov. 21 at Michigan

Nov. 28 Purdue

Big Ten Teams Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern

Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Hoosiers pull off the shocker at Wisconsin to kick things off, and then they go on a run with WKU up next followed up by four straight games against teams that didn’t go bowling last season.

They split the home games against Michigan State and Penn State, beat both Illinois at Purdue, and come up with an upset in one of the road games against Ohio State and Michigan.

Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They get rocked in all of the nasty road games. They lose at Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Michigan, and they drop both of the tough home dates against Michigan State and Penn State.

They’re going to be good enough to win at least five games with so many easy games, but if they drop the home games against Illinois and/or Purdue, it’s going to be a fight to come up with a winning season.

Indiana Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Indiana football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 7 at Ohio State

2. Sept. 4 at Wisconsin

3. Nov. 21 at Michigan

4. Oct. 31 Penn State

5. Oct. 24 Michigan State

6. Nov. 28 Purdue

7. Nov. 14 Illinois

8. Oct. 10 Maryland

9. Oct. 17 at Rutgers

10. Sept. 12 WKU

11. Sept. 19 Ball State

12. Sept. 26 at UConn