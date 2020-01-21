Illinois football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times
Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 4 Illinois State
Sept. 12 UConn
Sept. 19 Bowling Green
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at Rutgers
Oct. 10 at Nebraska
Oct. 17 Purdue (Homecoming)
Oct. 24 Minnesota
Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
Nov. 7 Iowa
Nov. 14 at Indiana
Nov. 21 Ohio State
Nov. 28 at Northwestern
Big Ten Teams Missed: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State
Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Illini get off to a hot start with three non-conference layups, and take advantage of the week off before starting Big Ten play to go 4-0 with a win at Rutgers.
They win two out of the three against at Nebraska, Purdue and Minnesota, and pull off an upset to win two of the four games against at Wisconsin, Iowa, at Indiana and Ohio State. And, of course, they finally get by Northwestern.
Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: They somehow gack away a loss in non-conference play like they did against Eastern Michigan last year, and lose in a fight to a rejuvenated Rutgers team. They can’t win on the road at Nebraska or Wisconsin, and they split at home against Purdue and Minnesota. They don’t win in November and close out the season with six straight losses.
Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Illinois football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
