Illinois football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times

Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 4 Illinois State

Sept. 12 UConn

Sept. 19 Bowling Green

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at Rutgers

Oct. 10 at Nebraska

Oct. 17 Purdue (Homecoming)

Oct. 24 Minnesota

Oct. 31 at Wisconsin

Nov. 7 Iowa

Nov. 14 at Indiana

Nov. 21 Ohio State

Nov. 28 at Northwestern

Big Ten Teams Missed: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State

Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Illini get off to a hot start with three non-conference layups, and take advantage of the week off before starting Big Ten play to go 4-0 with a win at Rutgers.

They win two out of the three against at Nebraska, Purdue and Minnesota, and pull off an upset to win two of the four games against at Wisconsin, Iowa, at Indiana and Ohio State. And, of course, they finally get by Northwestern.

Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: They somehow gack away a loss in non-conference play like they did against Eastern Michigan last year, and lose in a fight to a rejuvenated Rutgers team. They can’t win on the road at Nebraska or Wisconsin, and they split at home against Purdue and Minnesota. They don’t win in November and close out the season with six straight losses.

Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Illinois football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 21 Ohio State

2. Oct. 31 at Wisconsin

3. Oct. 10 at Nebraska

4. Nov. 7 Iowa

5. Oct. 24 Minnesota

6. Nov. 14 at Indiana

7. Nov. 28 at Northwestern

8. Oct. 17 Purdue

9. Oct. 3 at Rutgers

10 Sept. 19 Bowling Green

11. Sept. 4 Illinois State

12. Sept. 12 UConn