Georgia Wins Sugar Bowl Over Baylor 26-14: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Georgia wins Sugar Bowl over Baylor 26-14. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



Georgia wins Sugar Bowl

Final Score: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

CFN Prediction: Georgia 34, Baylor 17

Line: Georgia -5.5, o/u: 41.5

5. Georgia showed up …

Even if it didn’t have all its top guys.

The offensive line was depleted with three starters missing. A few other NFL talents were missing, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

It might be better to have fired up understudies get their shot than play NFL prospects worrying about getting hurt. But that’s for another day.

Look, it’s a tired and dull narrative that strong teams that lose bowl games underachieve and don’t show up sometimes. Last year, though, Georgia didn’t really make the trip to the Sugar after having its heart ripped out by Alabama in the SEC Championship. Give Texas credit for the win, but … that wasn’t really Georgia.

This time around, the team came out pushing, it had far more energy, and it appeared to learn from last year’s whiff with a 19-0 lead going into the locker room.

It wasn’t always pretty, and it might not have been Georgia at its very best, but it was a double-digit win to close things out.

With that said, there was a bit of a sugar crash when …

NEXT: Baylor showed up …