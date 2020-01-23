Georgia Tech football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 3 Clemson

Sept. 12 Gardner-Webb

Sept. 19 UCF

Sept. 26 at North Carolina

Oct. 3 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Virginia

Oct. 24 at Pitt

Oct. 31 at Syracuse

Nov. 7 Duke

Nov. 14 Notre Dame

Nov. 21 Miami

Nov. 28 at Georgia

ACC Teams Missed: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: After a loss to Clemson to kick off the season, the Yellow Jackets have things in place to slip past UCF and split road games at North Carolina and Virginia Tech. They come up with a win or two over the rough midseason run and survive for November.

They don’t roll through the month, but they manage to win two of the final four games to close out strong. It’ll take a big upset, but they’ll get it.

Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: They don’t get off to that hot start, and they can’t pull up out of the nosedive. They lose to Clemson and UCF, drop the road games against North Carolina and Virginia Tech, and then it’s uh-oh time at 1-4. The big problem comes after a loss at home to Virginia.

The four road games in five dates is a disaster, only coming up with one road win of the bunch. They only win one of the three home games against Duke, Notre Dame and Miami before getting dropped by Georgia on the road.

Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Georgia Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 3 Clemson

2. Nov. 28 at Georgia

3. Nov. 14 Notre Dame

4. Oct. 3 at Virginia Tech

5. Nov. 21 Miami

6. Oct. 17 Virginia

7. Sept. 19 UCF

8. Sept. 26 at North Carolina

9. Oct. 24 at Pitt

10. Oct. 31 at Syracuse

11. Nov. 7 Duke

12. Sept. 12 Gardner-Webb