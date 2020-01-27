Georgia football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Georgia Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 7 Virginia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 12 East Tennessee State

Sept. 19 at Alabama

Sept. 26 ULM

Oct. 3 Vanderbilt

Oct. 10 Auburn

Oct. 17 at Missouri

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 7 at South Carolina

Nov. 14 Tennessee

Nov. 21 at Kentucky

Nov. 28 Georgia Tech

SEC West Teams Missed: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Georgia Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: Everything starts out just fine with a dominant win over Virginia, a tune-up against East Tennessee State, and then … the Dawgs pull off the win at Alabama. At that point, they move up to No. 1 in the rankings – top three at worst – and they take care of business.

They take down Auburn at home, don’t slip at Missouri, and they once again win the date with Florida in Jacksonville. There aren’t any misfires the rest of the way, getting by battles at South Carolina and Kentucky and take care of Tennessee at home to go off to the SEC Championship unbeaten.

Georgia Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

8-4: After struggling in the opener against Virginia, there’s a blowout loss at Alabama two games later to set a bad tone for what’s coming. There are easy wins here and there, but the Dawgs lose to Auburn, fights at Missouri, and then lose the Florida game.

It’s Georgia – there won’t be a total meltdown – but if things don’t go right, there are just enough losses and struggles to be an also-ran for a program that expect to be in the College Football Playoff hunt.

Georgia Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Georgia football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 19 at Alabama

2. Oct. 31 Florida (in Jacksonville)

3. Oct. 10 Auburn

4. Nov. 14 Tennessee

5. Sept. 7 Virginia (in Atlanta)

6. Nov. 21 at Kentucky

7. Oct. 17 at Missouri

8. Nov. 7 at South Carolina

9. Nov. 28 Georgia Tech

10. Oct. 3 Vanderbilt

11. Sept. 26 ULM

12. Sept. 12 East Tennessee State