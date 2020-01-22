Florida State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Florida State Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 West Virginia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 12 Samford

Sept. 19 at Boise State

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at NC State

Oct. 10 Clemson

Oct. 17 Wake Forest

Oct. 24 at Louisville

Oct. 31 Pitt

Nov. 7 at Miami

Nov. 14 Boston College

Nov. 19 at Syracuse

Nov. 28 Florida

ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Florida State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Seminoles start out well with a win in Atlanta over West Virginia before rolling through Samford. They return the favor for Boise State winning in Tallahassee last year with a win on the blue turf in Boise, and get by NC State on the road before dealing with Clemson.

They somehow get two of the four games against Clemson, at Louisville, at Miami and Florida, and they don’t have a problem against Pitt and Boston College at home.

Florida State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: It starts bad with a loss to West Virginia, ends bad with a loss to Florida, and has a whole slew of problems in between. They lose at Boise State and at NC State before getting dropped by Clemson for an ugly 1-4 start.

The team should realistically be good enough to battle through another okay year in the ACC, but throw in a loss to Florida to close things out, and this becomes a third straight losing season – the first time the program has lost three in a row since 1974-1976.

Florida State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Florida State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 10 Clemson

2. Nov. 28 Florida

3. Nov. 7 at Miami

4. Oct. 24 at Louisville

5. Sept. 19 at Boise State

6. Oct. 3 at NC State

7. Sept. 5 West Virginia (in Atlanta)

8. Oct. 31 Pitt

9. Nov. 19 at Syracuse

10. Oct. 17 Wake Forest

11. Nov. 14 Boston College

12. Sept. 12 Samford