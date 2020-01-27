Florida football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Florida Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Eastern Washington
Sept. 12 Kentucky
Sept. 19 South Alabama
Sept. 26 at Tennessee
Oct. 3 South Carolina
Oct. 10 LSU
Oct. 17 at Ole Miss
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Georgia (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 14 Missouri
Nov. 21 New Mexico State
Nov. 28 at Florida State
SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M
Florida Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: The Gators come out with a huge first five games, getting by Kentucky in the second week, surviving a trip to Tennessee, and beating South Carolina at home for a 3-0 SEC start before having to deal with LSU at home.
They beat Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team on the road, and gets by Georgia in the game they absolutely have to have. There’s a loss somewhere along the way – like against LSU – but there isn’t much of an issue in November as they go off to the SEC Championship an a win away from a trop to the College Football Playoff.
Florida Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
7-5: There’s a misfire against Kentucky that puts the pressure on the team just two weeks into the season. They drop the date at Tennessee, lose to LSU, and struggle at Ole Miss for a rocky beginning. They lose to Georgia on Halloween, and that’s it – the SEC season is effectively over.
They’re going to be good enough to roll through November, but they lose at Florida State at the end of the regular season to close out a wildly disappointing season.
Florida Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Florida football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
