Duke football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Duke Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 Middle Tennessee

Sept. 12 Elon

Sept. 17 Charlotte

Sept. 26 at Pitt

Oct. 3 Wake Forest

Oct. 10 at NC State

Oct. 17 North Carolina

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 at Notre Dame

Nov. 7 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 13 Virginia

Nov. 21 Virginia Tech

Nov. 28 at Miami

ACC Teams Missed: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse

Duke Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Blue Devils get out to a great start with three easy non-conference wins to get going, and then they take out Pitt on the road in the ACC opener. After slipping past Wake Forest at home, they become the league’s hot team before going to NC State.

They play three road games in a four date stretch, and they win at least one of them and win the rivalry game against North Carolina. Realistically, they get one of the last three games against Virginia, Virginia Tech and at Miami, but they hang in the race for the Coastal.

Duke Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: They whiff on one of the easy non-conference games early on and lose at Pitt for a 2-2 start. With a loss at Georgia Tech, they drop all three of the midseason road games around a loss to North Carolina, and they’re out of the hunt for a bowl game by mid-November. They only come up with one win in their final six games.

Duke Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Duke football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 31 at Notre Dame

2. Nov. 28 at Miami

3. Nov. 21 Virginia Tech

4. Nov. 13 Virginia

5. Sept. 26 at Pitt

6. Oct. 17 North Carolina

7. Oct. 3 Wake Forest

8. Oct. 10 at NC State

9. Nov. 7 at Georgia Tech

10. Sept. 5 Middle Tennessee

11. Sept. 17 Charlotte

12. Sept. 12 Elon