Colorado football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Colorado Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Colorado State

Sept. 12 Fresno State

Sept. 19 at Texas A&M

Sept. 26 Oregon

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 at Arizona

Oct. 17 UCLA

Oct. 24 Arizona State

Oct. 31 at USC

Nov. 7 Washington State

Nov. 14 at Stanford

Nov. 21 at Washington

Nov. 28 Utah

Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Cal, Oregon State

Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Buffs roll to a 2-0 start, and they split the next two games against Texas A&M on the road and Oregon at home. With a week off to rest up, they go on a nice run with home wins over UCLA and Arizona State along with a trip to Arizona, but then comes the problem.

With three road games in four weeks, they win the home date against Washington State, and sneak out of trips to USC, Stanford and Washington winning two of the three. Everything clicks in the home finale against Utah.

Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: New head coach Steve Addazio leads Colorado State to a stunning win at home over Colorado. Things don’t get too much better over the rest of September with losses at Texas A&M and Oregon for a 1-3 start.

Even with a week off to rest up, the Buffs split one of the next two games at Arizona and UCLA, and they drop all three of the road games against USC, Stanford and Washington before closing out with a clunker against Utah.

Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Colorado football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Texas A&M

2. Sept. 26 Oregon

3. Oct. 31 at USC

4. Nov. 21 at Washington

5. Nov. 28 Utah

6. Nov. 14 at Stanford

7. Oct. 9 at Arizona

8. Oct. 17 UCLA

9. Oct. 24 Arizona State

10. Nov. 7 Washington State

11. Sept. 5 at Colorado State

12. Sept. 12 Fresno State