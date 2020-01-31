Colorado football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Colorado Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Colorado State
Sept. 12 Fresno State
Sept. 19 at Texas A&M
Sept. 26 Oregon
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 9 at Arizona
Oct. 17 UCLA
Oct. 24 Arizona State
Oct. 31 at USC
Nov. 7 Washington State
Nov. 14 at Stanford
Nov. 21 at Washington
Nov. 28 Utah
Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Cal, Oregon State
Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Buffs roll to a 2-0 start, and they split the next two games against Texas A&M on the road and Oregon at home. With a week off to rest up, they go on a nice run with home wins over UCLA and Arizona State along with a trip to Arizona, but then comes the problem.
With three road games in four weeks, they win the home date against Washington State, and sneak out of trips to USC, Stanford and Washington winning two of the three. Everything clicks in the home finale against Utah.
Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: New head coach Steve Addazio leads Colorado State to a stunning win at home over Colorado. Things don’t get too much better over the rest of September with losses at Texas A&M and Oregon for a 1-3 start.
Even with a week off to rest up, the Buffs split one of the next two games at Arizona and UCLA, and they drop all three of the road games against USC, Stanford and Washington before closing out with a clunker against Utah.
Colorado Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Colorado football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
