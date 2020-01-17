College Football Roundup 2019: 5 Things We Learned This Season

From the coaching world, to needing talent more than ever, to the SEC taking up its game another notch, here are 5 Things We Learned this college football season.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



College Football Roundup 2019: 5 Things We Learned

CFN Season Rankings | Ranking 40 Bowl Games

Ranking Bowl Coaches | 2020 Early Top 25

Every Team’s Bowl Grades | CFN Final Rankings

CFN All-Bowl Team, Top Performances

5. The college football coaching world is still weird

Florida State required a bit of a rebuilding job, but it’s Florida State – there’s no excuse to be all that bad.

It was generally acknowledged that the program needed to be worked on a bit, which was part of the reason why Willie Taggart was the hire before the 2018 season. A master at building up programs, and a terrific recruiter, he was expected to get FSU to a national title-level again given a little bit of time.

He went 9-12 in his first 21 games, the team came up with a dud in a loss to Miami, and … launched. Here’s your $18 million, now go away.

Meanwhile, how did Scott Frost do in his first 21 games as the Nebraska head coach?

8-13.

CFN Podcast: What We Learned This Season



Did he get fired like Taggart did? Nope. He got a contract extension, and then his team went out there and clunked to close out the season losing five of its last six games in all in a second straight losing campaign on his watch.

Barry Odom’s Missouri teams improved from four wins, to seven, and then to eight. He had a good team coming into 2019, the NCAA handed downs some bizarrely unfair sanctions before the season, QB Kelly Bryant got banged up midway through, and the team that couldn’t go bowling and had nothing to really play for finished up 6-6. Odom was 26-26 and Mizzou, and …

Fired.

Will Muschamp, meanwhile, is 26-25 at South Carolina.

Buyouts have a ton to do with it, but Muschamp is still around after a disastrous four-win season and with just four wins over FBS teams in the last 17 games.

Lovie Smith’s Illinois team pulled off two thrilling upsets over Wisconsin and Michigan State. Forgetting that the Illini lost to a miserable Northwestern team, it was off to a bowl game … and a predictable loss to Cal. He’s still around.

Joe Moorhead got Mississippi State to a bowl game for a second season in a row, was still bringing in his players to get his offense going like he wanted it, and … gone. Why? Because he wasn’t Lane Kiffin, who took over for Matt Luke at Ole Miss, who was pushed out early because one his players pretended to whiz like a dog in the end zone.

Steve Addazio got Boston College to bowl games on a consistent basis. Not good enough … gone.

Mike Leach has never won anything fabulous in 18 years as a head coach … upgrade to the Mississippi State gig.

Charlie Strong went 21-16 at USF with the record trending down. Injuries were a factor, but … gone.

Tom Herman went 25-15 at Texas with the record trending down. Injuries were a factor, but … Texas is back.

Chip Kelly is 7-17 at UCLA, but all is still okay, while Chad Morris just quietly went away at Arkansas in mid-November after going 4-18.

What did we learn in 2019? More like relearn – if you’re a college football head coach, don’t lose.

– Don’t schedule anyone good … ever

– It’s still the SEC’s world

– The QB talent has gone crazy

– The talent level has gone crazy

NEXT: Do NOT schedule anyone good … EVER