College Football 2019 Biggest Surprises, Disappointments: How Did All 130 Teams Do?

Compared to the expectations and predictions before the 2019 season, which teams were the biggest surprises and which ones were the biggest disappointments?

Of course, we want to get things right in the picks and predictions business, but what’s the point if there aren’t several wild curveballs along the way?

In general, the goal with our preseason win total and record predictions is to get it as close to the pin as possible. Sometimes, we put strike off the tee right into the pond.

Almost half of our preseason predictions were at least within a game of the final regular season win total one way or the other.

Miss by two games? There’s always a weird upset here and there. Give us a wee bit of a break on those, but miss by three or more … that’s a TOTAL whiff on our part and/or something went terribly, terribly wrong for the teams at a crazy-weird level.

Below are all 130 teams with where the Preview 2019 predicted win totals were, and how they actually did.

Which teams were the biggest surprises, biggest disappointments – at least to us – and which ones did what we thought they would do?

Note, the totals only include the wins before conference championships and before the bowl games.

For example, the CFN 2019 preseason prediction for Cal was 6-6, and it finished 7-5 before beating Illinois in the Redbox Bowl, so it was a +1 – winning one more regular season game than expected. You’ll get the drill.

College Football 2019 Massive, Brutal Disappointments

Total and complete crashes for these teams. These teams should’ve been much, much better than they were. Okay, we didn’t see this coming …

Houston

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019 Pre-Bowl Win Total: 4

Disparity: -6

Army

2019 Preseason Prediction: 10-2

2019 Pre-Bowl Win Total: 5

Disparity: -5

Fresno State

2019 Preseason Prediction: 9-3

2019 Pre-Bowl Win Total: 4

Disparity: -5

College Football 2019 Huge Flops and Crashes

There was enough there for these teams to have beaten more of the lightweights on their respective slates. These teams were among the season’s biggest duds – and we whiffed.

Old Dominion

2019 Preseason Prediction: 5-7

2019 Pre-Bowl Win Total: 1

Disparity: -4

Stanford Cardinal

2019 Preseason Prediction: 8-4

2019 Pre-Bowl Win Total: 4

Disparity: -4

