Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection: Final 2019 Prediction

Where will all the top teams rank in the 2019 final regular season Coaches Poll Top 25? Here’s the projection for what it might be.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

NOTE: These are just PROJECTIONS, not the actual rankings.

Last ranking in parentheses.

25. Tennessee Volunteers 8-5 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 8-5 (NR)

23. Kentucky Wildcats 8-5 (NR)

22. Air Force 11-2 (24)

21. Navy Midshipmen 11-2 (21)

20. Appalachian State Mountaineers 12-1 (20)

19. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-3 (22)

18. Utah Utes 11-3 (10)

17. Memphis Tigers 12-2 (15)

16. Auburn Tigers 9-4 (13)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (19)

14. Michigan Wolverines 9-4 (17)

13. Baylor Bears 11-3 (8)

12. Minnesota Golden Gophers 11-2 (16)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 (14)

10. Wisconsin Badgers 10-4 (11)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 (12)

8. Oklahoma Sooners 12-2 (4)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (9)

6. Florida Gators 11-2 (7)

5. Oregon Ducks 12-2 (6)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 12-2 (5)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-1 (2)

1/2. Clemson Tigers 14-0 (3)

1/2. LSU Tigers 14-0 (1)

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2019 season: Chris Ash, Rutgers; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Jeff Brohm, Purdue; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Rod Carey, Temple; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Butch Davis, Florida International; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Jay Hopson, Southern Mississippi; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Chip Lindsey, Troy; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Chris Petersen, Washington; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Matt Rhule, Baylor; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah