Coaches Poll Top 25 Powered By USA TODAY Sports: 2019 Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the final Coaches Poll football powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Get College Football Tickets

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Coaches Poll Football: 2019 Final

25. Virginia Cavaliers 9-5 47 (25)

24. UCF Knights 10-3 72 (NR)

23. Air Force Falcons 11-2 265 (24)

22. Boise State Broncos 12-2 273 (18)

21. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-3 382 (22)

20. Navy Midshipmen 11-2 396 (21)

19. Michigan Wolverines 9-4 437 (17)

18. Appalachian State Mountaineers 13-1 474 (20)

17. Memphis Tigers 12-2 553 (15)

16. Utah Utes 11-3 396 (10)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 703 (19)

14. Auburn Tigers 9-4 703

13. Wisconsin Badgers 10-4 901 (11)

12. Baylor Bears 11-3 929 (8)

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 932 (14)

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers 11-2 962 (16)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 1080 (12)

8. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 1198 (9)

7. Florida Gators 11-2 1250 (7)

6. Oklahoma Sooners 12-2 1275 (4)

5. Oregon Ducks 12-2 1314 (6)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 12-2 1395 (5)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-1 1497 (2)

2. Clemson Tigers 14-1 1558 (3)

1. LSU Tigers 15-0 1625 (65 1st place) (1)

Also Receiving Votes: Texas 42, Florida Atlantic 32, Washington 29, Louisiana 26, Texas A&M 26, USC 23, San Diego State 20, SMU 14, Louisiana Tech 9, Tennessee 8, Kentucky 5, California 4, Hawai’i 3, Louisville 3, Kansas State 3, Oklahoma State 1

The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2019 season: Chris Ash, Rutgers; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Jeff Brohm, Purdue; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Steve Campbell, South Alabama; Rod Carey, Temple; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Mark Dantonio, Michigan State; Butch Davis, Florida International; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Manny Diaz, Miami (Fla.); Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Scott Frost, Nebraska; Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Boise State; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Texas; Doc Holliday, Marshall; Jay Hopson, Southern Mississippi; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Mike Leach, Washington State; Lance Leipold, Buffalo; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Chip Lindsey, Troy; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green; Rocky Long, San Diego State; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Auburn; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Jeff Monken, Army; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Ed Orgeron, LSU; Gary Patterson, TCU; Chris Petersen, Washington; Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee; Matt Rhule, Baylor; Nick Saban, Alabama; Tony Sanchez, UNLV; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jonathan Smith, Oregon State; Frank Solich, Ohio; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Sumlin, Arizona; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Matt Wells, Texas Tech; Kyle Whittingham, Utah