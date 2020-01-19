Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: SEC All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the UPI and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings? Here are the top SEC programs according to a CFN formula using all the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls.

Which current SEC college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down.

There’s no question who the elephant is in the room – it’s Alabama’s spot up top and it’s not even close. However, after 2019 and the national championship, LSU moved past Tennessee to the No. 2 all-time spot, and Georgia is now tied with the Vols.

One note on this – this is made up of current SEC programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously Texas A&M, Missouri, and others are new to the SEC world over the last few years, but all of their records count.

Coaches Poll: All-Time SEC Final Rankings

1 Alabama 962

2 LSU 569

T3 Georgia 551

T3 Tennessee 551

5 Auburn 506

6 Florida 483

7 Arkansas 428

8 Ole Miss 319

9 Texas A&M 293

10 Missouri 228

11 South Carolina 105

12 Mississippi State 83

13 Kentucky 82

14 Vanderbilt 9