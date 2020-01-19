Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Pac-12 All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top Pac-12 programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.

Which current Pac-12 college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down.

USC is easily the top Pac-12 program of all-time according to the rankings, UCLA is on an island at second, and then it’s a showdown among the next several programs.

This year, though, Oregon rolled up into the top five after ranking seventh last season, and Utah – despite its short time in the conference – was able to move up to No. 9.

One note on this – this is made up of current Pac-12 programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Pac-12 – and there wasn’t a Pac-12 – starting in 1950.

Coaches Poll: All-Time Pac-12 Final Rankings

1 USC 731

2 UCLA 475

3 Washington 328

4 Colorado 268

5 Oregon 266

6 Stanford 252

7 Arizona State 251

8 Washington State 127

9 Utah 120

10 Oregon State 118

11 California 109

12 Arizona 91