Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Mountain West All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top Mountain West programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.

Which current Mountain West college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the USA Today Coaches and – formerly – UPI final polls?

One note on this – this is made up of current Mountain West programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Mountain West – and there wasn’t even a conference in this form – starting in 1950.

Coaches Poll: All-Time Mountain West Final Rankings

1. Boise State 164

2. Air Force 87

3. Wyoming 81

4. Utah State 37

5. Colorado State 33

6. San Diego State 29

7. Fresno State 26

8. Hawaii 18

9. Nevada 13

10. San Jose State 11

11. New Mexico 10

12. UNLV 0