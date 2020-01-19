Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: Big Ten All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the UPI and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings? Here are the top Big Ten programs according to a CFN formula using all the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls.

Follow us … @ColFootballNews

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

ACC | Big 12 | M-West | Pac-12 | SEC

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Which current Big Ten college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, and it’s surprising.

Michigan might have its share of huge years on an all-time scale, but Ohio State’s run of excellence over the last 20+ seasons have changed things up.

One note on this – this is made up of current Big Ten programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the Big Ten starting in 1950.

Coaches Poll: All-Time Big Ten Final Rankings

1 Ohio State 983

2 Michigan 783

3 Nebraska 736

4 Penn State 715

5 Michigan State 436

6 Wisconsin 400

7 Iowa 332

8 Maryland 214

9 Purdue 212

10 Illinois 169

11 Minnesota 138

12 Northwestern 88

13 Indiana 43

14 Rutgers 29