Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: All-Time Ranking, Top 25

The Coaches Poll – formerly the UPI – has been one of the key college football rankings for decades. What schools come out best and which are the greatest programs of all-time? Here are the top ones according to a CFN formula using all the Coaches Poll final rankings.

The USA Today Coaches Poll has turned into the most important of the preseason polls over the last few years, even if it doesn’t hold the influence it did before the College Football Playoff kicked in.

The AP college football poll has been around longer – starting in 1936 – and has a bigger and better history, but starting in 1950, the UPI – United Press International – created its own ranking system and became an instant factor.

Over the years, the UPI Poll held just as much weight as the AP, creating split national champions in some seasons, and eventually being acknowledged as the other standard for the sport.

Things changed in 1991 when USA Today took over for UPI creating what’s now known as the Coaches Poll, building on the history already created becoming a part of the BCS rankings before the CFP was created.

Like we did with the AP rankings, CFN devised a scoring system giving every UPI/USA Today national champion 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom of the top 20 in most years, top 25 after USA Today took over.

Coaches Poll/UPI Final Rankings Greatest Teams Of All-Time

Others Receiving Votes

This year’s ranking, team, total points, conference.

T110 Central Michigan 2 MAC

T110 Northern Illinois 2 MAC

109 Bowling Green 3 MAC

108 Cornell 6 Ivy

T103 Washington & Lee 8 ODAC

T103 Western Michigan 8 MAC

T103 Ohio 8 MAC

T103 Denver 8 CAA

T103 Appalachian State 8 Sun Belt

T99 Vanderbilt 9 SEC

T99 Holy Cross 9 Patriot

T99 Wake Forest 9 ACC

T99 Temple 9 AAC

T97 New Mexico 10 Mountain West

T97 North Texas 10 C-USA

96 San Jose State 11 Mountain West

T94 San Francisco 12 D-II

T94 USF 12 AAC

T92 Nevada 13 Mountain West

T92 Dartmouth 13 Ivy

91 Yale 17 Ivy

T89 Louisiana 18 Sun Belt

T89 Hawaii 18 Mountain West

T87 Iowa State 20 Big 12

T87 East Carolina 20 AAC

86 Memphis 24 AAC (91)

85 Fresno State 26 Mountain West

84 Toledo 28 MAC

T82 Rutgers 29 Big Ten

T82 San Diego State 29 Mountain West

T80 Tulane 30 C-USA

T80 Tulsa 30 AAC

79 Marshall 32 C-USA

78 Colorado State 33 Mountain West

77 Southern Miss 34 C-USA

76 Utah State 37 Mountain West

75 Indiana 43 Big Ten

74 Rice 46 C-USA

73 Cincinnati 49 AAC (74)

T71 UCF 55 AAC (72)

T71 Miami Univ. 55 MAC

70 Princeton 63 Ivy

69 Virginia 66 ACC

68 New Mexico State 77 Independent

67 Wyoming 81 Mountain West

66 Kentucky 82 SEC

65 Mississippi State 83 SEC

64 Air Force 87 Mountain West

63 Northwestern 88 Big Ten

62 Arizona 91 Pac-12

61 NC State 95 ACC

60 Boston College 97 ACC

59 Duke 99 ACC

58 Kansas 103 Big 12

T56 South Carolina 105 SEC

T56 Army 105 Independent

55 SMU 107 AAC

54 California 109 Pac-12

53 Texas Tech 110 Big 12

52 Louisville 113 ACC

51 Oregon State 118 Pac-12

50 Utah 120 Pac-12

49 Washington State 127 Pac-12

48 Minnesota 138 Big Ten (49)

47 Navy 139 AAC (47)

T45 Boise State 164 Mountain West (46)

T45 North Carolina 164 ACC

44 Illinois 169 Big Ten

43 Oklahoma State 170 Big 12

42 Houston 180 AAC

41 Kansas State 187 Big 12

40 West Virginia 200 Big 12

39 Baylor 203 Big 12

38 BYU 208 Independent

37 Purdue 212 Big Ten

36 Maryland 214 Big Ten

35 Missouri 228 SEC

34 Virginia Tech 236 ACC

33 Pitt 238 ACC

T31 Arizona State 251 Pac-12

T31 Syracuse 251 ACC

30 Stanford 252 Pac-12

29 TCU 254 Big 12

28 Oregon 266 Pac-12

27 Colorado 268 Pac-12

26 Georgia Tech 269 ACC

