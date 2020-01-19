Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: ACC All-Time Greatest Programs

shares
What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top ACC programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.
Which current ACC college football programs are the greatest of all-time according to the UPI and USA Today Coaches final polls?
Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, it’s Florida State without much of a problem with Miami coasting easily into second.
One note on this – this is made up of current ACC programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the ACC starting in 1950.
Coaches Poll: All-Time ACC Final Rankings
1 Florida State 617
2 Miami 527
3 Clemson 361
4 Georgia Tech 269
5 Syracuse 251
6 Pitt 238
7 Virginia Tech 236
8 North Carolina 164
9 Louisville 113
10 Duke 99
11 Boston College 97
12 NC State 95
13 Virginia 66
14 Wake Forest 9
