Coaches Poll College Football Rankings: ACC All-Time Greatest Programs

What are the top college football programs of all-time going by the USA Today Coaches Poll and UPI rankings? Here are the top ACC programs according to a CFN formula using all the USA Today Coaches and UPI final polls.

Using a ranking system taking all the AP final college football polls and assigning 25 points to the national champion, 24 for the final No. 2 team, 23 for the No. 3 team on down, it’s Florida State without much of a problem with Miami coasting easily into second.

One note on this – this is made up of current ACC programs and factoring in their histories. Obviously many of these programs weren’t in the ACC starting in 1950.

Coaches Poll: All-Time ACC Final Rankings

1 Florida State 617

2 Miami 527

3 Clemson 361

4 Georgia Tech 269

5 Syracuse 251

6 Pitt 238

7 Virginia Tech 236

8 North Carolina 164

9 Louisville 113

10 Duke 99

11 Boston College 97

12 NC State 95

13 Virginia 66

14 Wake Forest 9