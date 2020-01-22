Clemson football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 12 Louisville
Sept. 19 Akron
Sept. 26 Virginia
Oct. 2 at Boston College
Oct. 10 at Florida State
Oct. 17 NC State
Oct. 24 Syracuse
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Notre Dame
Nov. 14 The Citadel
Nov. 21 at Wake Forest
Nov. 28 South Carolina
ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech
Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
12-0: Oh COME ON. It has to keep being repeated that it’s not Clemson’s fault that its schedule isn’t fantastic, but unless something crazy happens, this becomes a one game season with the trip to Notre Dame in early November. That’s coming off an open date and followed up by a visit from The Citadel.
In the best case scenario, Clemson goes Clemson. There’s a close call against a double-digit underdog like Virginia, or at Florida State, and it rips through everyone else. It gets by the Irish on the road as the kickstarter for a big November, there aren’t any issues at Wake Forest, and the South Carolina game is a breeze.
Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
10-2: The Tigers don’t have their A game against an offensive power like Louisville on the wrong day, Mike Norvell gets it all cranked up at Florida State for the date in Tallahassee, and/or NC State or Syracuse catch them napping in mid-to-late October. They drop one game when things don’t go quite right.
Notre Dame pulls off something special in South Bend, and/or South Carolina steps it up, and there are two regular season losses for the first time since 2014.
Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Clemson football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
Comments