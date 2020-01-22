Clemson football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 12 Louisville

Sept. 19 Akron

Sept. 26 Virginia

Oct. 2 at Boston College

Oct. 10 at Florida State

Oct. 17 NC State

Oct. 24 Syracuse

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Notre Dame

Nov. 14 The Citadel

Nov. 21 at Wake Forest

Nov. 28 South Carolina

ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia Tech

Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: Oh COME ON. It has to keep being repeated that it’s not Clemson’s fault that its schedule isn’t fantastic, but unless something crazy happens, this becomes a one game season with the trip to Notre Dame in early November. That’s coming off an open date and followed up by a visit from The Citadel.

In the best case scenario, Clemson goes Clemson. There’s a close call against a double-digit underdog like Virginia, or at Florida State, and it rips through everyone else. It gets by the Irish on the road as the kickstarter for a big November, there aren’t any issues at Wake Forest, and the South Carolina game is a breeze.

Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

10-2: The Tigers don’t have their A game against an offensive power like Louisville on the wrong day, Mike Norvell gets it all cranked up at Florida State for the date in Tallahassee, and/or NC State or Syracuse catch them napping in mid-to-late October. They drop one game when things don’t go quite right.

Notre Dame pulls off something special in South Bend, and/or South Carolina steps it up, and there are two regular season losses for the first time since 2014.

Clemson Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Clemson football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 7 at Notre Dame

2. Nov. 28 South Carolina

3. Oct. 10 at Florida State

4. Sept. 26 Virginia

5. Sept. 12 Louisville

6. Nov. 21 at Wake Forest

7. Oct. 17 NC State

8. Oct. 24 Syracuse

9. Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech

10. Oct. 2 at Boston College

11. Sept. 19 Akron

12. Nov. 14 The Citadel