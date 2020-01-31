Cal football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Cal Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 at UNLV
Sept. 5 TCU
Sept. 12 Cal Poly
Sept. 19 OPEN DATE
Sept. 26 Utah
Oct. 3 at Washington State
Oct. 10 at USC
Oct. 17 Oregon
Oct. 24 at Oregon State
Oct. 31 Washington
Nov. 7 at Arizona State
Nov. 14 OPEN DATE
Nov. 21 Stanford
Nov. 28 UCLA
Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona, Colorado
Cal Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: With a whole lot of excitement and expectations. the Bears roll through the first half of the season with a big win over TCU in Berkeley, and more importantly, a huge moment to open the Pac-12 at home against Utah after getting a week off to prepare.
With three of the next four games on the road, they win two of them, and split the home games against Oregon and Washington. After a mid-November week off, they win The Big Game over Stanford and the regular season finale at UCLA at home.
Cal Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: September home losses to TCU and Utah in September make it a rocky start with the big road games coming up. The Bears lose three of the four road games in six weeks, and tough defeats to Oregon and Washington make it a losing season before a tough finishing kick. Losing to Stanford makes a bad situation even more painful.
Get Cal Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Cal Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Cal football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments