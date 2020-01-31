Cal football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Cal Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 at UNLV

Sept. 5 TCU

Sept. 12 Cal Poly

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 Utah

Oct. 3 at Washington State

Oct. 10 at USC

Oct. 17 Oregon

Oct. 24 at Oregon State

Oct. 31 Washington

Nov. 7 at Arizona State

Nov. 14 OPEN DATE

Nov. 21 Stanford

Nov. 28 UCLA

Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona, Colorado

Cal Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: With a whole lot of excitement and expectations. the Bears roll through the first half of the season with a big win over TCU in Berkeley, and more importantly, a huge moment to open the Pac-12 at home against Utah after getting a week off to prepare.

With three of the next four games on the road, they win two of them, and split the home games against Oregon and Washington. After a mid-November week off, they win The Big Game over Stanford and the regular season finale at UCLA at home.

Cal Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: September home losses to TCU and Utah in September make it a rocky start with the big road games coming up. The Bears lose three of the four road games in six weeks, and tough defeats to Oregon and Washington make it a losing season before a tough finishing kick. Losing to Stanford makes a bad situation even more painful.

Cal Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Cal football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 17 Oregon

2. Oct. 10 at USC

3. Oct. 31 Washington

4. Sept. 26 Utah

5. Sept. 5 TCU

6. Nov. 7 at Arizona State

7. Nov. 21 Stanford

8. Nov. 28 UCLA

9. Oct. 3 at Washington State

10. Oct. 24 at Oregon State

11. Aug. 29 at UNLV

12. Sept. 12 Cal Poly