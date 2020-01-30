BYU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

BYU Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Utah

Sept. 12 Michigan State

Sept. 19 at Arizona State

Sept. 26 at Minnesota

Oct. 2 Utah State

Oct. 10 Missouri

Oct. 17 Houston

Oct. 24 at Northern Illinois

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Boise State

Nov. 14 San Diego State

Nov. 21 North Alabama

Nov. 28 at Stanford

Bowl Ties: If not in New Year’s Six, ESPN televised bowl in 2020, 2022, 2024. Independence in 2021, 2025, Cheez-It alternate possible in either 2021 or 2025.

BYU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: BYU breaks the rut. It beats Utah after a nine-game losing streak – last beating the Utes late in 2009 – and after that, everything is gravy. Realistically, in a best-case scenario, BYU wins two of the three games against Michigan State, at Arizona State and at Minnesota, and completes the Utah sweep with a win over Utah State.

With a win over Missouri, the Cougars get past the tough part of the slate with minimal damage. With a split in the games at Boise State and Stanford, and a win over San Diego State, it’s a breakout season that makes BYU a national thing.

BYU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Cougars lose to Utah again, and then comes the big problem with losses to the Power Fivers. 0-4 after losing the Michigan State, at Arizona State and at Minnesota, there are a few home wins, but a whiff at Northern Illinois is followed up by a loss at Boise State to put bowl eligibility in jeopardy. A loss at Stanford seals a losing season.

BYU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the BYU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

