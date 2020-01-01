Boston College vs. Cincinnati: Birmingham Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs. Cincinnati: Birmingham Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs. Cincinnati: Birmingham Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, January 2nd

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Network: ESPN

Tickets: Get Birmingham Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Birmingham Bowl

– This has been an absolutely fabulous bowl game over the last few years. It was a consistently lousy bowl for its first ten years – the SEC owned this for a while – but the last three were among the best bowl games in respective seasons.

USF won two straight in tight battles, and Wake Forest slipped by Memphis 37-34 last year. The last three Birmingham Bowls were each decided by a touchdown or less, with the 2016 version an overtime win by USF over South Carolina.

The two teams in this should be evenly matched enough to make it another big game.

– Can Cincinnati carry the American Athletic flag? It’s been a hit-or-miss bowl season for the sixth-best conference in college football, with Navy beaten Kansas State and UCF rolling past Marshall, but SMU, Temple and Memphis all got rolled.

Cincinnati was an awful bowl team for a while, losing five of seven and eight of 13 before Luke Fickell pulled off a 35-31 win over Virginia Tech last year.

Win, and it’ll be a second-straight 11-victory season – only 23 wins in 2008-2009 would be better in Bearcat history. Win, and even though there might not be a slew of job openings, Fickell would be one of the hotter-named coaches on the circuit.

– To say Boston College is in a transitional phase would be an understatement. Receivers coach Rich Gunnell will handle the coaching duties for this while the fired Steve Addazio is off to Colorado State and Ohio State assistant Jeff Hafley is about to take over going forward.

Gunnell can’t do any worse than previous head coaches.

BC was an automatic winner for a long bowl stretch of eight games from 2000 to 2007, and winning 12 of 14 before going on a brutal run six losses in seven years. Thing bottomed out last year when its showdown against Boise State in the SERVPRO First Responder was stopped and ended because of bad weather.

Win, and it’ll be a fourth straight seven-win season for the program before Hafley takes over.