Boston College football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Boston College Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 4 Syracuse

Sept. 12 Ohio

Sept. 19 at Kansas

Sept. 26 Purdue

Oct. 2 Clemson

Oct. 10 Louisville

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 22 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 31 Holy Cross

Nov. 7 at NC State

Nov. 14 at Florida State

Nov. 21 North Carolina

Nov. 28 at Wake Forest

ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Pitt, Virginia

Boston College Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Eagles start out with a Friday night win over Syracuse to kickoff the ACC season and the Jef Hafley era, and get through three winnable non-conference games – Ohio, at Kansas and Purdue – winning at least two of them.

An upset over Louisville is huge before getting 12 days off to deal with Virginia Tech on the road. They survive the run of three road games in four November weeks by winning two of them, and with a win over North Carolina in the home finale.

Boston College Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: They lose to the Orange to start, and drop two of the three non-conference games before getting rocked by the stretch of Clemson, Louisville and at Virginia Tech. They lose all three of the November road games, and struggle against UNC.

Boston College Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Boston College football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 2 Clemson

2. Oct. 22 at Virginia Tech

3. Nov. 14 at Florida State

4. Oct. 10 Louisville

5. Nov. 21 North Carolina

6. Nov. 7 at NC State

7. Sept. 26 Purdue

8. Sept. 4 Syracuse

9. Nov. 28 at Wake Forest

10. Sept. 12 Ohio

11. Sept. 19 at Kansas

12. Oct. 31 Holy Cross